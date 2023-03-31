Happy Women’s History Month!

For the first time ever, we’re celebrating the real estate baegents who slayyy while showing (and securing) prime properties for clients in the competitive housing market.

Blessed with beauty and business savvy, these property-selling stunners continue to elevate their booming industry that exploded onto the reality TV scene with multiple shows including Selling Tampa on Netflix.

The popular series showcased glamorous real estate professionals thriving at an all-Black and latina, all-women luxury real estate film lead by CEO of Allure Realty Sharell Rosado.

“We had producers reaching out to us before,” said Rosado in our interview. “Everybody knows I’m good sliding in DMs. I did my research on producers and I was like ‘if I’m going to do a reality TV show that revolves around the brokerage, I want the best of the best, so I added (series creator) Adam [DiVello] on Instagram and liked his pictures and added him on Facebook. Then a day later he had Skylar reach out to me and was like ‘Have you guys considered doing a reality TV show?’ I was like ‘We have a few people talking to us.’ He was like, ‘Have you signed anything?’ I told him ‘No, but we did interviews and they love what they see.’ And the next day he sent paper work from his lawyers. I waited two days because I didn’t want to look too desperate but I was like , ‘Holy sh** ladies, they want us!”

With every hit show comes unfair criticism that spreads at light speed across social media.

In this case, it was The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy who insinuated that Rosado’s cast members were selling more drama than homes on Selling Tampa, comparing the show to the messy white women on Selling Sunset.

“The same person created both shows. SMH,” captioned DJ Envy in a post with a carousel photos of the Selling Tampa cast and the Selling Sunset cast in the second slide. “1 show sold no homes….NONE!!! Kind of embarrassing. The other show sells homes. Hmmm….” DJ Envy pointed out. “Anybody else watches these shows??”

Naturally, Rosado addressed Envy’s criticism in an interview with Fox Soul’s “Cocktails With Queens.”

“The story behind it, if he paid attention, was we were stepping into a luxury division. And we made huge deals on the show. We got with a developer and we listed all of his listings.”

Will you be contacting any of these baegents to help with your home-hunting? Tell us down below and enjoy the baddest real estate baegents in the game on the flip.