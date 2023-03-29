Happy Women’s History month!
We’re BACK with more flowers, positive energy, and gratitude for the hardest-working ladies in any room: publicists!
Since the beginning of forever, publicists have proven themselves to be the real MVPs who guide clients, elevate careers, connect move-makers with power-players, flip potential disasters into wins with one eye on their phone and the other on their email-flooded inbox during endless work days.
And that’s not even including the racist shenanigans faced by Black publicists like AM PR Group founder Vanessa Anderson who formed a coalition called ‘My Publicist is Black’ with Yvette Noel-Schure (who reps Beyoncé and Chlöe and Halle Bailey), Erica Tucker (Yara Shahidi), Ernest Dukes (Publicity at Capitol Music Group), Phylicia Fant (Head of Urban Music at Columbia Records), and Trell Thomas (Founder of the Black Excellence Brunch).
“Once the group was created, we immediately started trying to put money in each other’s pockets [with referrals,]” said Anderson in an interview with Variety.
“It’s really morphed into a sounding board, a safe space for us to talk about anything and everything.”
Since its creation, the refreshingly inclusive movement has amplified networking opportunities while providing a therapeutic space for Black publicists to express their frustrations in a mostly white industry.
“A lot of folks like to put us in boxes, like we can only represent Black people, and that’s simply not true,” said Ascend PR Group’s Erica Tucker (who reps Kendrick Sampson and Yara Shahidi) in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
I experience that all the time, like [at] get-to-know-you lunches with agents and managers, and they sometimes think, ‘Well, you just represent Black talent.'” She emphasizes, “We can tell a variety of stories.”
How are you celebrating Women’s History Month? Tell us down below and enjoy another collection of exemplary publicists on the flip.
Iesha Reed, Global Brand Luxury Consultant
Shannon Barr, CEO/Owner of Strategic Public Relations
Tikiyah Overstreet, Publicist/Brand Curator
Janelle A. Gibbs, Publicist, Communication Strategist and Senior Director at 300 Entertainment
Misha Lightner, Influencer Marketing Expert
Fatou B. Barry, Founder of PR Girl Manifesto
Imani Rodman-Goldman, PR Director at Savage X Fenty
Bidemi Zakariyau Akande, Founder of LSF|PR
Ashton Fontana, Publicist at Narrative PR
Aye Yo Kells, Publicist/CEO at The Jamison Agency
Candice Nicole, Founder & CEO of award-winning agency Candice Nicole PR
Ijeoma Balogun, Communications Expert at RedrickPR
Franie M. Handy, PR Strategist/Owner of CGM Publicity
Kiedra Tyson, Celebrity Publicist/CEO of B3 Face Forward PR
Tenique Bernard, Founder of Tenique Bernard Consulting
Sandrine Charles, Founder/Owner of Sandrine Charles Consulting
Rachel Noerdlinger, Award-winning Communications Advisor
Lindsey A. Walker, PR Expert/CEO of Walker and Associates Media Group
Simone Smalls, Public Relations and Brand Strategist
Deja Monēē, Publicity expert
