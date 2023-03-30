Bossip Video

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks celebrated the culture of Latin and Hispanic communities amid the team beating the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The State Farm Arena was packed for the team’s Hispanic Heritage Night presented by CareSource which included in-game elements, music, dance, food, and of course, an exciting night of Hawks basketball attended by celebs.

Seen on the scene were actor Anthony Mackie and restaurateur Todd Tucker…

as well as Atlantic Records rapper Bankrol Hayden.

Hayden told the press that he was excited to celebrate his Latin roots alongside the team that embraced him during the special night.

“It’s definitley a vibe tonight, and the Hawks are treating me family,” said the 29 album releaser whose favorite player is Trae Young.

Fans not only had a chance to spot celebs at the game but they were also treated to a halftime performance from Hip-Hop singer-songwriter sister duo and Latin artists, Nina Sky.

The songstresses performed their hit “Move Ya Body” for the crowd.

“We’ve been performing around the world endlessly since we were teenagers and it has not only opened our eyes culturally but has inspired our music over the years,” said Nina Sky about hitting halftime. “It’s an amazing feeling for us to still live out our dreams while staying true to our Hispanic roots. We’re beyond excited to perform during the Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night and in front of our supportive fans who have shown us love throughout the years.”

Prior to halftime, the Statefarm Arena was wowed by the artistic moves of international salsa competitors Karen y Ricardo who danced during a break in the game and told BOSSIP that it was an honor to have the opportunity.

“It’s so important for the American people to see us representing,” said Karen, one half of the duo that’s the only couple in the world to win nine world dancing titles. She also said it’s important to for them to inspire Hispancic youth through their dancing. “I’m so happy to be here,” she added.

Speaking of art, Hawks Hispanic Heritage Night also included specialty-made artwork depicting Harry the Hawk as an Alebrijé, an enigmatic part of Mexican folk art culture that is a sculpture of a fantastical or mythical creature.

Created by artist, activist, and public speaker Yehimi Cambrón, the ‘Harry the Hawk Alebrije’ is representative of the team mascot’s fierce attitude.

“My vision really came from the Hawks,” Cambrón told the press about the artwork. “For me it was really an opportunity to dive into my Mexican roots and Mexican art that I hadn’t really heard about before but I had seen everywhere. I was really excited to take Harry The Hawk’s personality and turn it into something that is so undeniably Mexican. “I really did the research on Harry and the Alebrijé’s and their history and what they mean to make Mexican culture and tried to bring them together in the artwork.”

She also praised the Hawks for hosting an “amazing” Hispanic Heritage Night.

“Growing up in Atlanta as an undocumented Mexican woman, I didn’t see spaces where I felt I was represented,” Cambrón told the press. “So to have a space like the Hawks really be intentional, I think it really means a lot.

Additional activations during the Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night included the signing of the national anthem by singer-songwriter and actress Sirena Grace, talent from iHeart’s ‘Z105-7’s #1 Para Hits de Hoy en Atlanta!’ being integrated into the overall game experience, traditional mariachi band Los Mariachis entertaining fans on the concourse and co-hosting by Kayla Rivera.

On the court floor and through social recognition, the Hawks and CareSource also recognize Hawks and State Farm Arena employees who are a part of the Hispanic and Latin communities, and the day before, the groups hosted 400 students for a career-readiness panel at Meadowcreek High School.

What do YOU think about the Hawks continuing to stay #TrueToAtlanta, this time by celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night?