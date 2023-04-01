Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

As we adjust to the soul-snatching energy of Pluto moving into Aquarius last week, this week Mercury moves into Taurus on the 3rd and stays there through June 11th. With this placement, you’ll find a much-needed balance of stabilized thinking and common sense standing centered in your day-to-day decisions – this is super helpful with the “go-go-go!” The energy of the Sun is currently in Aries. On the 6th we have a Full Moon in Libra and amplified emotions, dizzying romance, fertilization, relationship drama, and epiphanies are the main characters’ emotions that will show up – hence the need for stabilizing Mercury in Taurus as we will need two scoops of level-headedness to deal with this pending astrological setup. PS: Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

Release outdated beliefs about yourself and surrender to the magic of who you are. If you find this hard or that your inner critic just keeps rearing its head – take a moment to write down a list of all of your accomplishments starting with kindergarten. Yes, going that far back allows you to see your track record of improvement and realize that you are doing quite well after all in this Earth School.

RED FLAG: Accepting with graciousness the chosen fate of others allows you to get out of the way and bring peace within. You can only control your choices ..remember this always.

SWEET SPOT: You may meet a very interesting person this week who assists you in seeing yourself as you truly are- flaws and flowers. You can book a reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

