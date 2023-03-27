Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

So the big hairy news is that Pluto has just entered Aquarius as of March 23rd and it will stay here for the next twenty years. Currently it will be in Aquarius through June 11th and this week’s horoscopes are focused on the lessons that your soul wants you to gain at this time. It enters again in Jan 20th, 2024 through Sept 1 2024 and then again from November 19th, 2024 through March 8th 2043. Lawd have mercy! So why is this a big a** deal? Well, Pluto is a game changer – it forces you to go deeply into your wounds- those gained from this lifetime, past lives, as well as toxic genetic imprints that need to be released. Collectively it signals a great uprising of the people against shady power players, a huge advancement in technology, and a big shift in the emotional and spiritual ways of the human race. Pluto takes no prisoners and it will affect everything and anything on a GLOBAL, hell even an INTERGALACTIC, INTER-SPECIES LEVEL. Yes, your emotions will be a hot spiral mess – and this is where we are focused this week. What exactly is your shadow trying to get you to face- to clear- to heal? Also, the last time Pluto was in Aquarius was from 1778-1798 and we saw the French, American, Haitian, and Industrial revolutions as well as the Age of Enlightenment (which is nothing compared to what the light is about to bring this time.) Okay, that said, grab your fave soothing vice of choice and bookmark this and come back to it often. PS: If ever there was a time to get a psychic reading – now would be it. You can book one with me at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

“Tomorrow will be perfect, even if today is hell.” How many of you are living in the fringes of a better promised tomorrow that never arises? In what areas of your life are you waiting to enjoy- joy? During this tremendous time on earth, many Capricorns will have to look at the areas of themselves and their life that they have compromised to get along, to placate others, and to ultimately betray themselves. Warning — this raw ripping apart from the soul is not for the faint of heart.

RED FLAG: Take note of your less-than-desirable communication habits – are there a pile of “harmless” little lies scattered here and there? Do you forget to check in with those who love you in a timely fashion? Do you sink deeply into depression and only surface when the sun is not-quite-shining again?

SWEET SPOT: Poking holes in one’s own facade, while never easy, can breathe new life into one that frankly had fallen flat without your notice. Stay the [prickly] course.

