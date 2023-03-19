Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Lots going down this week. On the 20th we kick off with the Spring Equinox which for many is the true New Year. We are motivated to conquer old habits as well as have the urge to start hot new plans and the New Moon in Aries on the 21st totally encourages this energy. This moon is great for doing rituals around things you want to accomplish, new fitness goals as well as travel plans. Both of these planetary events signal a new cycle in your life – so don’t be surprised at abrupt endings or even unexpected doors of opportunities just flying open. With Aries in charge – taking swift action will be the theme to receive all the blessings and trust that endings are often blessings in disguise. Mars moves into Cancer from March 25 to May 20th. Here’s a slight conflict with Aries’ hard-moving straightforward energy as this placement frankly makes us a bit more moody and whimsical, hell even wishy-washy. The best thing to do is start a few new projects and take the time to see how you’re feeling about them emotionally as well as what is actually hitting some of your tangible goals. We will also be doing this in all intimate relationships from the family to the romantic.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

Expansiveness from the soul outward is your theme this week. The freshness of spring and all of the heavy Aries-based energy is going to light a fire under your spirit to step into a new phase of life starting with your deepest emotions and your core outlooks/beliefs. This can be as hard or as easy as you let it be. The key is to really let ease in and go deep into your emotions to suss out what activities, people, and places make you feel awesome or icky.

RED FLAG: Finances for the household will come under scrutiny this week – if you’re in charge get ready to answer from your family members if things aren’t in tip-top shape.

SWEET SPOT: Take on this mantra especially if you’re the one always helping others: “It’s easy for me to receive.”

