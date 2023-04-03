Blac Chyna–who is now going by her birth name, Angela White–is opening up about how her children reacted to her recent procedures to remove her fillers and implants.
The model and former reality star recently underwent breast reduction surgery and had silicone injections removed from her buttocks, also beginning the process of dissolving the fillers in her face. As she goes on this journey, publicly, she shared how her kids–King Cairo, 10, who she shares with ex Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, 6, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian––reacted to her recent physical changes.
“When I came back from my surgery, they’re like, ‘So, why you laying like that?'” Blac Chyna explained during an interview on Sway In The Morning. “I’m like, ‘Mommy just had surgery.’ They’re like, ‘So, what did you get?’ I’m like, ‘I got my boobies and my butt smaller.'”
Unsurprisingly, her children weren’t too fazed by the transformation. When asked how they reacted, White imitated them by shrugging her shoulder and simply saying, “OK.”
Still, there was one big change that actually did catch her daughter, Dream, off guard: The fact her mom got rid of her long manicure.
“When Dream saw my nails, she was like, ‘Your nails!'” Chyna recalled. “Because she looks up to me and every time she’s like, ‘I can’t wait ‘til I get older so I can get long nails, Mommy.’ So, now when she sees my nails, she’s like, ‘Ooh, you have short nails. I like your nails.’ It’s more relatable to her and showing her that you don’t have to have long nails.”
While their reactions weren’t very dramatic, Chyna did note that her kids are paying attention to a lot of her choices, in general.
“I feel like anything that I do, they’re like real sponges now and they’re gonna be on to me,” she said. “It ain’t no spelling out the curse words. They know how to spell quite well. And they catch on to everything.”
During the same interview, Angela was also asked if being celibate is a part of her recent “life-changing journey,” to which she had a very blunt response.
“No,” she replied on Sway In The Morning. “Listen, I ain’t trying to have no attitude, now.”
Check out more from Blac Chyna’s interview below:
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Nick Cannon Admits He Doesn't Give The Mothers Of His Children A Monthly Allowance: 'What They Need, They Get It'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Apology Tour Headliner: Xscape's LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Tamika, Tiny, And Kandi, Reveals Open Marriage To Rocky
-
Tamika Scott Shares Screenshots Of LaTocha Scott's Alleged $30K Stealing, Exposes Anonymous Threat Involving Her, Tiny Harris & Todd Tucker
-
Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Follow
-
Purrr Their Last Email: The Baddest Publicist Baes In The Game, Vol. 4
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.