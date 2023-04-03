Bossip Video

Blac Chyna–who is now going by her birth name, Angela White–is opening up about how her children reacted to her recent procedures to remove her fillers and implants.

The model and former reality star recently underwent breast reduction surgery and had silicone injections removed from her buttocks, also beginning the process of dissolving the fillers in her face. As she goes on this journey, publicly, she shared how her kids–King Cairo, 10, who she shares with ex Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, 6, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian––reacted to her recent physical changes.

“When I came back from my surgery, they’re like, ‘So, why you laying like that?'” Blac Chyna explained during an interview on Sway In The Morning. “I’m like, ‘Mommy just had surgery.’ They’re like, ‘So, what did you get?’ I’m like, ‘I got my boobies and my butt smaller.'”

Unsurprisingly, her children weren’t too fazed by the transformation. When asked how they reacted, White imitated them by shrugging her shoulder and simply saying, “OK.”

Still, there was one big change that actually did catch her daughter, Dream, off guard: The fact her mom got rid of her long manicure.