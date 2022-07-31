Bossip Video

After backlash over his “Ay Caramba” video, Tyga deletes the visual and apologizes for portraying negative Mexican stereotypes.

Tyga released his latest video for “Ay Caramba” and the video instantly went viral as most of his videos do. This time, though, the massive views came for a different reason as Tyga was faced with backlash over the Mexican stereotypes portrayed in the video.

As the days went on, the backlash was not calming down, and eventually, Tyga had to address the anger of his Mexican fans who wanted answers for his video.

Tyga Deletes “Ay Caramba” Video After Backlash, Apologizes To Mexican Americans On LA Radio

Tyga stopped by L.A. Leakers to have a conversation with the radio host and “American Cholo” podcast hos Gil Tejada. Tejada didn’t hold back and explained why people are upset with Tyga who was receptive to the feedback.

“I’m looking at the video and originally I see greasy, fat Mexican eating chips, the room’s all dirty, and then I see when he’s outside in the lowrider you got tortilla chips falling down,” Tejada said.

Tejada also went on to explain if it was watermelon and chicken involved from someone who wasn’t Black that it wouldn’t fly either. Tyga admitted that he didn’t know about the backlash until he got back to the states after being overseas and kept quiet because he “didn’t get the anger.” According to the rapper, the concept was a play-off of Eddie Murphy’s The Nutty Professor. Tejada went further saying the problem is bigger than just Tyga calling out Blueface’s “Carne Asada” using a mariachi band and YG’s attire in “Go Loko.”

By the end of the conversation, Tyga said that he saw “a little bit” of where Tejada is coming from and Tejada recommended he hire cultural consultants if he wants to pay homage. When asked if he would delete the video Tyga wasn’t sure because it cost him over $250k of his own money. Eventually, however, he deleted it from YouTube.