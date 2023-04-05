Bossip Video

Are you ready for Blue Beetle?

Social media is buzzing over DC’s first latino superhero Blue Beetle (played by Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña) who blasts into action in the bonkers trailer you can enjoy below:

In the long-awaited film, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza as Jaime’s grandmother, Nana, Damían Alcázar as his father, Elpidia Carrillo as his mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord and George Lopez as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy.

The film also stars Belissa Escobedo as Jaime’s sister, Milagro, and Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez.

Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

“Whether or not you’re Latino, it transcends ethnicity, it transcends color or skin because that’s something that we can all relate [to],” said Soto at a Warner Bros. trailer launch Q&A. The most exciting part is that although it is undeniably or unapologetically Latino, everyone will understand Milagros. Everyone understands Jaime because they’re the people who we’ve interacted with in our daily life and the problems that they’re facing are problems that we know.” “We are not a genre and we’re not a buzzword either,” he continued. “It is a superhero movie that happens to have a Latino at the forefront. That’s it,” Soto said. The director later added he hopes his movie “starts a conversation that allows us to be part of a global community and embrace each other’s differences in a way that’s exciting.”

Blue Beetle soars into theaters August 18, 2023.