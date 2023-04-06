Bossip Video

We’re super excited to share an exclusive clip from the premiere of the brand new E! show Celebrity Prank Wars, which stars Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon.

Kevin and Nick take their famous friendly feud to the next level in E!’s hilarious new competition series Celebrity Prank Wars, premiering Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

It’s an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins. Each episode will feature celebrities planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other, as hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart choose one winner of the Prank War. Celebrities are always trying to up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next – all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals. Celebrities would be smart to stay on high alert with these pranksters in town!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s premiere episode where Kevin gets pranked and comes face to face with some wild animals.

Check it out below:

That was actually really funny. Kevin wasn’t about to trust that man AT ALL after encountering that porcupine. We can’t wait to see how he ups the ante against Nick now.

There’s so much to look forward to with this show just getting kicked off. Some of the celebrity participants featured on the show include Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

“Celebrity Prank Wars” is produced by Hartbeat and NCredible with Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Kevin Healey, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Mike Stein, Bryan Smiley, Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Michael Goldman and Ben Sumpter serving as Executive Producers.

Celebrity Prank Wars premieres Thursday, April 6th at 10pm ET/PT on E!

Will you be watching?