Bossip Video

MMA fighter Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya is surprised that he’s the sports betting favorite in the upcoming title rematch with Alex Pereira.

Last November, Israel Adesanya put on a near-flawless performance as he defended his title against Alex Pereira. In the opening round, Israel almost KO’d Pereira but the bell saved him at the last second. Fast forward to the final minutes of the bout and Pereira was able to KO Izzy and become the middleweight champion.

Before the loss, Izzy cleaned house in the middleweight division beating most of his peers multiple times. Stylebender’s loss marked the third time Pereira defeated him in his career. Essentially Pereira joined the UFC just for that fight and won when Izzy looked unbeatable. Now the two are scheduled for a rematch this Saturday at UFC 287. Even with Alex winning the last fight, Vegas still has faith that the odds are in Izzy’s favor.

Play

According to TMZ, Israel is shocked he’s the favorite and not the underdog going into UFC 287.

“I am surprised [that I’m the favorite] to be honest, cause I thought these bookies were not as smart as they are,” the 33-year-old told TMZ Sports. “I’m surprised they actually picked me as the favorite cause I am the more polished fighter, but he’s the guy who got the tools, he’s got that nuke. Only a few fighters in history have that,” Izzy continued giving praise to Pereira. “[Coach] Eugene said in an interview, you’re lucky to face a Mike Tyson, you’re lucky to face a guy like David Tua, you’re lucky to face a guy like Deontay Wilder even just once in your career. You’re lucky to face a guy like Alex Pereira even once in your career. So, lucky me.”

Right now, BetOnline has Izzy as the -137 favorite so if you risk $137, you’d win $100. Hopefully, Stylebender can defeat Pereira once and for all and reclaim his Middleweight championship.