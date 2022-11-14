Bossip Video

Drake continued his expensive sports betting trend with Stake this weekend betting $2M on Israel Adesanya who was dethroned at UFC 281.

Throughout the year the Internet has joked that Drake may have a gambling problem due to his insane bets with Stake, the gambling company that partnered with him for an undisclosed amount.

Part of the partnership has Drake hosting live streams gambling his millions away and while he has hit some huge wins on the live streams, sports can always go either way.

Earlier this year he placed a massive bet on Odell Beckham Jr. for the 2020 Super Bowl but Odell ended up leaving mid-game after tearing his ACL yet again proving that there are just some things you just can’t control.

Drake Loses $2M Bet On Israel Adesanya After Fighter Gets Dethroned At UFC 281

This weekend Drake got back into sports betting and posted a generous $2M bet on then-reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya which seemed safe because he was undefeated in the UFC. During the match, Izzy faced the only man to ever beat him during his time as a kickboxer, Alex Pereira, but he still seemed to dominate the bout.

Everything was going well for the fighter until the final few minutes when instead of playing it safe, Izzy engaged Pereira and suffered a shocking TKO.

The loss meant that Drake’s $2M went down the drain along with Izzy’s champion pay-per-view points. Obviously, we know Izzy will bounce back and Drake’s money is unlimited so both will be okay—but as you can imagine social media is having a field day with Drake losing a bet once again.

His Loss.

Take a look at Israel Adesanya’s post-fight conference below.