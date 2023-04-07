Bossip Video

One of four men charged with killing rapper Pop Smoke during a robbery in Hollywood has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The year 2020 will go down as one of the worst years of all time for numerous reasons but the loss of Pop Smoke is close to the top of the list. One of the freshest additions to hip-hop had his life taken from him at just 20 years old. Pop Smoke was killed while staying at an Airbnb in the Hollywood Hills. Allegedly he accidentally showed the address to his location on social media which tipped off the robbers. During the home invasion, he was shot and killed while in the shower. Afterward, LAPD apprehended four people in connection to the murder.

According to ABC News, one of the four men charged in the killing of Pop Smoke pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. At the time the man was 17 so the judge barred public use of his name. The unidentified man also pleaded guilty in Inglewood juvenile court to home invasion robbery.

After pleading guilty in both courts he was sentenced to only four years and two months in a juvenile facility. It looks like a short sentence but it’s important to remember his age at the time of the murder. Two other men involved were not minors Corey Walker, who was 19 at the time, and Keandre Rodgers, who was then 18. Both are charged with murder during the commission of a robbery and burglary. With very little evidence it’s still impressive LAPD was able to crack the case.