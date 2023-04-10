Coco SZN

Bel-Air star Coco Jones proved she’s the baddest bunny (sorry Benito!) with a seggzy Easter photoshoot where she stunned in different outfits, poses, and pastel-splashed themes in celebration of the annual Springtime holiday.

i’ll build you a house with my own hands brick by brick, just say the word https://t.co/lb5uFTUcQw — mike (@mikemillionz_) April 10, 2023

The ‘ICU’ singer showed every side of her alluring personality that shines through in the curated collection of photos shot by LA-based Creative Director Jacob Webster.

this is such a barbie shot. you should’ve been in barbie! https://t.co/Lmdww3xdQa pic.twitter.com/seUEiKZoPF — ᰔ (@medousasnakes) April 10, 2023

As with anything on social media, there were some who weren’t feeling Coco showcasing her high fashion sense during a sacred holiday despite its history of bringing out the best (and brightest) Sunday fashions.

📸| Coco Jones for her Easter shoot via basedkenken (MUA) pic.twitter.com/N5ho3zFfjU — Coco Jones Source – Stream ICU (@CocoJonesSOURCE) April 9, 2023

Since storming onto the scene, Coco has successfully juggled a hit TV series and bubbling music career as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

We recently caught up with the certified double-threat who opened up about her mother/daughter dynamic with co-star Cassie Freeman on Bel-Air.

“I feel like we kind of have a common mother-daughter storyline where we butt heads because we are so similar,’ she said in our interview you can watch here. We’re both creatives, we both have these goals and these things that we want for ourselves. The way we get there is different of course but I feel in a way, we’re like too similar and that’s why we clash, which I feel is a relatable storyline.’

When asked about the continuing the golden Fresh Prince of Bel-Air legacy, Jones had this to say.

‘Being a part of this legacy is hard to describe because I think we’re creating our own stamp in time and stamping culture and it’s all happening so fast. You want to be present and take it all in, but at the same time, there’s a lot to do because you’re doing something great and anything great takes a lot of work. I think it’s really beautiful and amazing that WE are the ones that get to live this life and create this legacy that is Bel-Air. I think legacy to me is opening up doors so that the next generation doesn’t have to break them down. Helping to continue with more successful Black shows like this and it becomes the regular so that it’s not so surprising, it’s just like expected and successful and normal.’

