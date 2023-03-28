On Monday, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at Los Angeles Dolby Theater and some of your faves took home trophies.

The awards were hosted by Lenny Kravitz who posed alongside the legendary ladies of TLC and honored them for being America’s biggest-selling female group of all time.

The iconic trio was joined by fellow artists who took home wins for both performance and socially-driven categories like Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, and The Social Star Award.

Other categories at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards included Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and the coveted Titanium Award which went to Latto for one billion spins of “Big Energy.”

The rapper, 24, walked the carpet in a pink Rick Owens tube dress and hit several poses for the camera.

Later, she performed and switched into a customized card deck skirt and a “Future MILF” crop top.

Are you feeling Latto’s lucky 777 get-up?

Also spotted on the iHeartRadio Music Awards scene was fellow winner Muni Long.

Long walked the carpet in a see-through set alongside her husband Masimba Chibanda before winning Best New R&B Artist.

She also switched up her look and donned an all-black gown…

before hitting the stage for a multi-genre performance between her fellow Infinity Best New Artists winners; Jax, Cody Johnson, Giovannie, and The Hired Guns.

Long performed in front of a live orchestra and posed for pics with her trophy.

Congrats, Muni!

See more style standouts from the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on the flip.