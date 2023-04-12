You Can’t Be Serious: Feds Say Evidence In Shanquella Robinson Case Is Insufficient, No Criminal Charges Will Be Filed

Bossip Video

We apologize in advance if you were having a good day because this story is about to piss you off.

BOSSIP has consistently covered the Shanquella Robinson case from day 1 and today some very disconcerting news broke. According to WSOC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has released a statement saying that no criminal charges will be filed because, let them tell it, there isn’t enough evidence to proceed.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Family Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson tore into the Feds’ decisions in no uncertain terms saying, “Back and brown people always have to carve their own path to justice.”

“The U.S. authorities have to understand and have to know that, even if we’re them — it’s not about Shanquella — that United States citizens cannot go to Mexico, commit a crime that we all saw on a video, and then come back to America and say ‘we’re on base. We’re safe. We’re not going to be charged with a crime,’” Robinson said. “That cannot be the message that the U.S. authorities want to send.”

Robinson went on to say that despite the glaring discrepancies between the Mexico autopsy and the one conducted by Mecklenburg County, U.S. law enforcement had little to no zeal to solve this case or work in a timely manner to gather evidence and interviews.

Without high-level government participation, Robinson says that it will be difficult to take meaningful steps to get justice for Shanquella and her family.