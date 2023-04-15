Bossip Video

High School phenom Mikey Williams was arrested on five gun charges including assault with a deadly weapon in San Deigo.

When it comes to being the cool kid in class, Mikey Williams is the definition of it. While he is still in his senior year of high school he’s accomplished more than most will in a lifetime. He’s one of the top prospects in his nation and already secured a multi-million dollar Puma deal. He’s handled the pressure on his shoulders well for a teenager and committed to Memphis for his college career.

According to CBS Sports, however, Willimas is in trouble as he was arrested in San Diego and charged with five felony gun charges. Lieutenant, Gavin Lanning revealed to CBS however that he will likely face only a charge of assaulting someone with a firearm. Reportedly there was an argument at a residence Monday and people were asked to leave which caused things to escalate.

“Five people got into a car and as they were driving away, shots were fired,” according to the sheriff’s department incident report. “The car was hit, but no one was hurt.”

Williams found himself in handcuffs after a search warrant was executed and has retained criminal defense attorney Troy P. Owens as his counsel. Owens’ released a statement Friday claiming the alleged shooting unfolded at Williams’ home after an “altercation.”

“This altercation was initiated by several uninvited individuals entering the home and causing a disturbance,” Owens’ statement said. “During the aftermath of this disturbance, there were reports of shots being fired. Mr. Williams is alleged to match the description of the shooter. As a result, a search warrant was executed at the home and Mr. Williams was arrested. He has posted bond and looks forward to addressing any allegations against him using the established procedures in our justice system.” The statement continued, “We ask that people appreciate the fact that Mr. Williams is an 18-year-old high school student. Harassment, threats, or any other behavior of the sort is unwarranted. We are aware of several narratives being advanced online that are not factual and are designed to humiliate Mr. Williams. We are confident that the truth will come to light. Mr. Williams is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Williams has since deactivated his Instagram account with millions of followers. Hopefully, he can clear his name as his future is in jeopardy, and losing it before it starts would be a shame. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison.