High-School Star Mikey Williams Stars In Drake’s OVO x Bape Collaboration Teaser [Video]

With the invention of social media, the middlemen and gatekeepers in almost every scenario possible have been bypassed. From clothing brands to video content, to even music artists every single day people are blowing up right in the comfort of their own home. One lane that’s starting to blossom more than ever right now is the visibility of high school prospects. Between independent online blogs and the prospects own social media, the stars of tomorrow are gaining massive hype way before they even can drive. We’ve seen the media circus around Lebron James’ son Bronny and right beside him is Mikey Williams from San Deigo. Mikey already has 2 Million plus followers on Instagram and is predicted to be in the top 5 of his class. With that much fame surrounding him its no wonder, Drake and his Octobers Very Own collective choose Mikey to debut a look at their upcoming BAPE collaboration. The teaser video starring Mikey talks about him being himself and what he brings to the table. Mikey urges others to be themselves and hopes he can bring a shift. Catch a peek at the OVO x BAPE collaboration and get the free game from Mikey below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGEOMhKhd4v/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link