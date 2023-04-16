Bossip Video

Former Basketball Wife, Brittish Williams requested a time-out on her criminal trial, hoping to strike a plea deal.

Court documents secured by RadarOnline note the VH1 star asked a judge in Missouri to remove her April 17 trial from the calendar.

The 32-year-old was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri on federal fraud charges in 2021. Prosecutors claim the reality star used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain lines of credit, loans and funds from financial institutions. In addition, they stated Williams committed bank and wire fraud and submitted false financial information to the IRS.

Brittish Williams Seeks To Change Her Plea And Take A Deal

Initially, she pleaded not guilty. However, with the charges stacking up, Brittish will need the Queen of England to escape a guilty verdict.

Defendants can choose to take plea deals to prevent going to trial and to reduce their chance of acquiring a more lengthy sentence. If Brittish acquires a plea deal, she must admit that she committed the crime and confess to the judge in open court.

Now, this does not necessarily mean she is guilty. Several innocent individuals take plea deals to avoid harsh sentences.

As previously reported, prosecutors intended to “present a superseding Indictment to a Grand Jury before the trial date for additional charges” against the reality star. The documents did not list the potential new charges, possibly scaring Brittish into seeking a plea deal.

Last month, the 5’5 entrepreneur’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, told RadarOnline.com,

“The government continues to make allegations that far exceed any actual evidence in their possession. Whatever the new charges may be, we look forward to addressing them.”

The new filing has revealed Brittish’s desire to negotiate an eleventh-hour plea deal. Brindley wrote,

“The parties believe that a plea agreement can be reached if the government has time to obtain some necessary approvals, and thereby avoid the need for a superseding indictment. A continuance of the trial date provides that time.”

The Prosecutors and Miss Williams agreed to continue the trial, but they almost put her in jail before it even ended. Authorities tried to lock her up for violating a court order.

They claim Brittish traveled out of state without permission from the courts, which is a condition of her release. Ultimately, the judge decided not to send her to jail.

Brittish Claims She Can’t Secure The Bag With An Ankle Monitor

Another issue occurred when Brittish claimed the court-ordered accessory knocked her hustle. The influencer previously worked with brands like Rihanna’s company, Savage x Fenty. She said the legal troubles fumbled a $30,000 deal because the ankle monitor would have been unsightly in photos.

Yes, that would have given ghetto.

In addition, her attorney said, “The producers of [Basketball Wives] do not want the ankle monitor to be visible. This creates stark limitations on the outfits and costuming that Ms. Williams can utilize. Ms. Williams does not engage in work for which she gets to choose her own outfits and clothes.”

Apparently, Bradley made some persuasive arguments for leniency. The judge granted their request to remove the ankle monitor. Williams is still waiting to see if he will postpone the trial to a later date.

Brittish’s trial tea gets hotter with each month passing. Be sure to check back for updates.