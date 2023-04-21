Bossip Video

The ladies of #RHOA and other stars celebrated Atlantans excelling in philanthropy and volunteerism during a MOWA benefit.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta recently hosted the second installment of its annual spring fundraiser, TASTE, to benefit seniors experiencing food insecurity in Metro Atlanta.

Taking place at MOWA’s 1705 West venue, the benefit was hosted by Tanya Sam and featured gourmet food from Slutty Vegan, Delilah’s Everyday Sol, Chef Will Mewborn II, Bazati, C. Parks Catering, Canoe, Chai Yo Modern Thai, Dennis Dean Catering and Endulge Cupcake.

Guests including Crystal Renee Hayslett and Lauren, and Cameron of Love Is Blind fame also enjoyed dancing, craft cocktails from Deleon Tequila and Tito’s Vodka, a welcome glass of Moet Nectar Imperial rosé, personally engraved Diptyque parfum samples, and sounds from DJ Jazzy T.

Atlanta’s top entrepreneurs, influencers, and philanthropists were also in attendance and they rejoiced as the city’s top Tastemakers were honored.

This year’s honorees were presented with awards via Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, Chief Executive Officer at Meals on Wheels Atlanta, and Meals on Wheels Atlant’s Creative Director, Brandon Jenkins.

The eight Tastemakers included Slutty Vegan CEO & Founder Pinky Cole who sent a virtual “thank you” message, realtor/OWN’s Ladies Who List star Kira Oliver,

ATL Bucket List Founder Alyssa Fagien,

and Wear Brims Co-Owner Tajh Crutch.

Attendees also enjoyed a performance from Kash Doll who performed her tracks “Ice Me Out” and “Here I Go.”

TASTE also directly emboldened MOWA’s mission to provide aid to Atlanta’s home-bound seniors who are encountering food insecurity by providing more than 1,800 nutritious and delicious meals per day via weekly meal deliveries and operating an emergency food pantry, pet pantry, and home repair program.

Attendees graciously participated in a live-auction to maintain this year’s theme of “A Palette of Purpose” and donated thousands of dollars to a worthy cause.

