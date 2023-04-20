New teefs, who dis?

After 30 years of grocery-gobbling, sugar water, and mayonnaise sammiches, Trick Daddy upgraded his signature gold teeth with shiny new veneers in a major move that ends an iconic era in southern Hip-Hop.

Trick Daddy gets new $60,000 veneers & his gold grills replaced after 30 years, he had not been to dentist in 15 years pic.twitter.com/FIB2bhvpzf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 17, 2023

The Miami rapper visited 5 Star Smiles in Coral Gables, Florida and dropped $60,000 Trick Daddy Dollars on his new smile that was long overdue based on his severely decayed teeth that forced him to undergo successful bone loss surgery.

After 30 years with gold teeth, Florida man decided it was time to get some veneers. 🦷✨ pic.twitter.com/xSleghPARQ — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) April 17, 2023

In an interview with TMZ, 5 Star Smiles owner Danielle Noguera revealed that Trick Daddy will be returning to get the bottom teeth replaced.

Fans will be able to see the whole procedure unfold on the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami that debuts later this year. But, until then, they can check out Trick talking his new teeth with Charlamagne, DJ Envy, and Pretty Vee on The Breakfast Club.

The ‘Let’s Go’ rapper joins the growing list of rappers who upgraded their grills with pearly white veneers.

Back in 2020, MoneyBagg Yo showed off his pretty new pearlies done by Colombian oral rehabilitation specialist Dr. Mario Montoya whose clientele includes Rick Ross, Ari Fletcher, Lira Galore, Asian Doll, Safaree, and many, many more.

For only $4,000 (to $7,500), you can have a million dollar smile crafted by the famed specialist who doesn’t shave down your natural teeth like other cosmetic dentists in the industry.

Are you feeling Trick Daddy’s new teeth? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over his shiny new smile on the flip.