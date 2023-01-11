‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Makes History As Peacock’s Biggest Original Series Debut

We love to see it!

Smash hit series The Best Man: The Final Chapters is officially Peacock’s biggest original series launch since the streamer’s debut in 2020.

Currently ranked No. 5 by Nielsen since its release, the final chapter of the beloved franchise is the first Peacock original to crack the audience tracker’s Top 10 list in its debut week.

It’s also the #1 streaming title among Black audiences per Nielsen over the past two weeks.

Starring Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Melissa De Sousa, and Harold Perrineau, The Best Man: The Final Chapters delves into evolving relationships and past grievances in the unpredictable intersection between midlife crisis and midlife renaissance.

With the limited series proving to be an undeniable HIT, fans are hoping for an extended series of chapters that Creator, Executive Producer, and Co-Showrunner Malcolm D. Lee shut down in a recent interview.

“We’ve told the story and it feels like there’s other stories to tell,” said Lee in an interview with Today. “At this point, I think these actors have done, and admired, these characters really well and they have other stories to tell. I have other stories to tell.” “I closed the books,” added Lee, closing the door on new chapters (for now). “We don’t have any other story to tell, at least I don’t.”

Hopefully, the outpouring of love from the fans can persuade him to continue the relatable stories of our fave messy friend group.