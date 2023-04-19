Bossip Video

In addition to the alleged victim of Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence arrest in March, more allegations are stacking up against him.

As Majors’ management team and upcoming films sever ties with him, the case against him expands. According to Variety, a source claimed multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors spoke out to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Despite his attorney’s claims that the Marvel star “did nothing wrong,” that’s not the only accusation about him. After Majors’ management team reportedly dropped him and several upcoming films cut ties with him, speculation about his case has increased.

The source confirmed multiple women similarly claiming they suffered abuse from Majors inspired the entertainment world’s ongoing exodus. Neither the D.A. nor Majors’ representatives have commented on this development yet.

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry claimed that in the domestic dispute, the Creed III actor is “provably” the “victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” Another source close to the case claimed she stated his March 26 release.

The NYPD stated that a 30-year-old woman “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.” Officers booked Majors into custody for “strangulation, assault, and harassment.”

On March 30, Majors’ crisis publicist (and Chaudhry’s husband) Andrew Bourke released text messages they claimed the woman sent about the incident.

“Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” one of her alleged messages said.

“What they presented as proof of the action star’s innocence only raised more questions, especially for those familiar with patterns of abuse. According to someone working on one of the Majors’ upcoming films, the messages “read like a bad Lifetime movie,” reports Variety.

“They basically look like the text messages of a textbook abused woman,” the insider added.

Although he starred in Marvel’s last #1 blockbuster and has already filmed the second season of Loki, the studio may be next to jump ship. The alleged victim of Majors’ arrest also worked on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Insider Jeff Sneider claimed another rising star like Snowfall’s Damson Idris could take his place.

That’s not all, however, Variety says that Majors also parted ways with Gotham Film and Media Institute and the Sidney Poitier Initiative for emerging filmmakers. Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp announced the departure on Wednesday afternoon.

WME still currently represents the embattled star. However, the agency that evaluates whether to drop clients for criminal cases and misconduct has yet to convene about Majors due to limited information. That seems likely to change after more accusations come to light.

“I’m already seeing a bunch of ‘why didn’t you do anything?!” ‘Broadway actor Tim Nicolai tweeted on March 26. “Folks, people have tried. Ultimately needed a victim to come forward. It’s both simultaneously awful to know he is still doing this and also a relief that he may never get to again. A bunch of us are close with people (and sometimes multiple people) he has directly harmed. I don’t know if they will speak on it. It is completely their decision.”

When Variety inquired about his statement, Nicolai doubled down on supporting multiple alleged victims of Majors’.

“I stand by what I wrote. And I support his victims I know of in however they choose to move forward,” he added.

Majors and his attorney maintain that he’s “completely innocent.”