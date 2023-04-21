Bossip Video

A woman is claiming that WR Odell Beckham Jr. assaulted her inside a popular Los Angeles club, but Beckham is denying the allegations.

According to TMZ, an unnamed woman is claiming that the NFLer placed his hands around her neck and grabbed her throat with “light pressure” one night at the nightclub. A representative for Beckham said they were unaware of any investigation and police have not reached out to them. Despite that, the rep denied the allegations and said that OBJ did nothing wrong. Furthermore, the owner of Delilah is backing up OBJ’s claims that the allegations are bogus.

“We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false,” said John Terzian, owner of Delilah. “There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

It seems as though the story was fabricated out of thin air, but hopefully, authorities can get to the bottom of the situation.

In related news, Beckahm was previously in great spirits after signing with the Baltimore Ravens for $18 million. The new deal reportedly includes a $13.835 million signing bonus, a $1.165 million base salary, and $3 million in incentives.

What do YOU think about the Odell Beckham assault allegations?