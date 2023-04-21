It’s Friday and we’re ready to swing but not all the Life After Lockup couples are ready to hit the party scene.
We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from tonight’s brand-new episode of Life After Lockup. In the clip below Aris is nervous as her dad meets Cameron for the first time and he doesn’t fully approve of the relationship. Check out the clip:
Well, at least Cameron apologized right?! We wonder if Aris gave Cameron more of a chance in the first place because of her dad’s history of being incarcerated. What did you guys think of what Aris’ dad had to say about how things that start fast also end fast? Temperance does go a long way right?
Here’s what to expect from the episode:
Tayler confronts Chance when she catches him with another woman. Derek gets busted by Monique and grilled by her family. Aris reveals a secret to her dad. Sara’s daughter learns who her father is. Amber needs Puppy’s help to leave T.C.
Whew… Derek is in the doghouse again. Is anyone surprised? Also, do you think Amber is really going to leave T.C.? This episode sounds like it’s going to be a good one.
Tune in to the all-new episode of Life After Lockup tonight Friday, April 21st at 9pm EST on WeTv.
Will you be watching?
