Happy Friday! It’s almost time for a brand new episode of Life After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

Y’all already know we love us some Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup, especially when Derek and Monique are featured. Well you’re in luck because today’s clip features our favorite dysfunctional couple and this time there’s no hating family members or cheating issues to contend with. Nope, the big issue this time is Monique’s jealousy!

Check out the clip below:

Play

Come on now Monique! That’s just too much. Granted, the bottle girl was on the overly friendly side — but she wouldn’t even let that her take a photo with BOTH of them. Do you think Monique needs to relax?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shawn faces Sara’s ex. Monique and Derek’s night out at the club goes left. Tayler tracks down Chance at a bar. Justine confronts Michael about taking off his ring. Lindsey and Blaine are at a crossroads. Amber has a meltdown

A brand new episode of Life After Lockup airs tonight, Friday April 14 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?