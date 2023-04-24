Bossip Video

Guess when you’re part of the reason that your company had to settle a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, then perhaps your employment with said company is soon to end.

Fox News viewers’ favorite d—head Tucker Carlson has officially been shown the door according to a Reuters article. Hopefully, the doorknob got a piece of him on his way out. Last week, BOSSIP reported that Fox settled a massive lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over blatant lies that were told about how the 2020 election was “rigged” so that Donald Trump would lose. Carlson was set to be a key witness in the trial had it gone forward as he was one of the major perpetrators of “The Big Lie”.

Fox issued a press release announcing the move earlier today.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the phrase “Done with Fox” is trending as conservatives and MAGA bootlickers are throwing temper tantrums because the dog-whistling d-bag was s#!t-canned.

We’re sure that some other racist media company will secure Tucker’s services to keep you and your red-capped cohorts full of pi$$ and vinegar, Mr. Team USA. Until then, we and millions of others are going to have a Coke and a smile as we celebrate your misery and disgust.