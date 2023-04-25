Bossip Video

Newlywed Simon Biles should be basking in the glee of her gold medal marriage, but instead, she’s being subjected to unsolicited opinions from messy miserable about her hair.

As previously reported Biles, 26, wed her Houston Texans boo Jonathan Owens, 27, in a quaint courthouse ceremony over the weekend.

Biles captioned pics from the big day, “I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍,” and detailed her look on her InstaStory.

Her NFL playing husband also recapped the happy moment with a post of his own.

And while most people complimented Biles, others questioned her hairstyle choice and targeted her edges in particular.

Several wondered why the gold medalist wore her hair in a “messy” high ponytail and some questioned why her edges weren’t “laid” down with gel.

Several others however clapped back and wondered why people were so obsessed with the legend’s edges.

The comments caught the attention of Biles herself and she responded directly to influencer Cindy Noir who defended her wedding day look.

“On April 23, she replied, “I think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!!”

She also admitted that the humidity directly affected her hairstyle but quipped; “but they can keep complaining idc idc idc.”

This is unfortunately not the first time Biles has been blasted over her hair as this is clearly a common criticism amongst our Olympic athletes.

Simone Biles Previously Defended Herself Against Hair Criticism

Back in 2017, a slew of Internet trolls blasted Biles’ hair ahead of her making her honorary debut as a Houston Texans cheerleader.

Despite Biles telling fans to “excuse” the look of her hair, several people blasted her and she responded.

“I have 1 question to everyone commenting about my hair when I genuinely look happy in the photo..” tweeted Biles. “Do you look perfect ALL the time? everything in perfect order.?

People are so bored.

In related and much happier news, the Owens’ wedding celebration is far from over considering that they’ll soon tie the knot in a tropical location.

“We will be having a wedding in a couple of weeks,” Biles told fans during an Instagram Stories Q+A on April 23 reports Glamour. “We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the US—since our wedding will be a destination wedding.”

The wedding will include four dress changes for the 4’8 Olympian and between 135 to 140 guests which could include her Olympic teammates.

Congrats again to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens! We hope she ignores haters offering coiffure criticism and fully enjoys her forthcoming nuptials.