Anthony Edwards has been cited by Denver Police for allegedly striking two women with a folding chair after a game five playoff loss, but social media thinks the entire thing is bogus.

On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109, sending the Wolves packing to Cancun and ending their season. At the buzzer, Anthony Edwards missed a 3-point attempt that cost his team the season. Frustrated by the miss, Edwards immediately ran towards the locker room and tossed a chair on his way out.

According to ESPN, the chair allegedly struck two female employees at Ball Arena and although the injuries were not serious, Denver Police responded by citing “Ant-Man” for third-degree assault.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Wolves said in a statement released Wednesday night. “We have no further comment at this moment.”

After the news hit social media, Twitter users instantly pulled footage to dispute the claims and shared multiple angles of his exit to the locker room. Several people think the entire incident has been blown out of proportion.

Edwards is scheduled for court on June 9th. In Colorado, third-degree assault is defined as “knowingly or recklessly” causing bodily injury and if convicted, he faces the possibility of jail time and a fine of up to $1,000.

The case will undoubtedly be interesting to watch play out.