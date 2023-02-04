Bossip Video

Austin Rivers & Mo Bamba get into a physical altercation during the Timberwolves-Magic game that continued on social media after both were ejected.

This season’s NBA script is slowly heating up heading into All-star weekend, which will take place in Utah. On Thursday Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks got into a scuffle after a cheap shot by Brooks. Brooks was fouled during a layup attempt and for some reason punched an innocent Mitchell in the groin. Mitchell responded by throwing the basketball toward Brooks and both were ejected. Not even 24 hours the NBA had yet another brawl on live television.

Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba Exchange Blows During The Timberwolves-Magic Game, Beef Spills Over To Social Media

Last night the Timberwolves faced the Magic amid a drama-filled day of news Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. What would have been an uneventful and normal basketball game quickly spiraled out of control. At one point Austin Rivers went over toward the Magic sideline after missing a three-pointer and tempers flared.

Mo Bamba reacted by coming off the bench and immediately throwing a punch toward Rivers as they stumbled onto the court. Rivers also threw punches and wrestled with several magic players. Rivers, Mamba, and five other players were ejected. After the game, Mo Mamba took to Instagram to subliminally take a shot at Rivers. Rivers wasted no time blasting Mo Mamba and accusing him of only being known for a Sheck Wes song. The situation seems out of character for both but hopefully, cooler heads will show up for their next match-up.