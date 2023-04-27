Bossip Video

Have you been keeping up with ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost has been a DOOZY! The season kicked off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. Unfortunately the emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupted Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and put him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

We know episode 306 packed a punch so we’re excited to share a clip from Friday’s upcoming episode 307. Check it out below:

Whoa… Wonder how this convo will go down with Monet and Tariq. We can’t wait to see!

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

In “Deal or No Deal,” Tariq teams up with Tate to plot retaliation after an attack puts the street operation on pause. Monet makes a play to reestablish control over the business. Brayden uncovers a secret that could jeopardize everything.

Episode 307 of Power Book II: Ghost, titled “Deal or No Deal,” debuts this Friday, April 28 on STARZ.

Will you be watching?