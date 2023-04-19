RIP Lorenzo

We can’t wait to see how everything shifts in the upcoming episode of Power Book II: Ghost where Monet will, once again, reign over the Tejada family after arranging a hit on longtime boo thang/baby daddy Lorenzo.

In Episode 6 (premiering Friday, April 21 at midnight ET), Tariq demands answers after a startling revelation shakes up the relationships in his life while tragedy brings the Tejadas to the brink of war as they work with the Castillos to enact revenge.

Check out the sneak peek below:

At some point, we knew Monet would find out Lorenzo killed Zeke but not from Lorenzo himself who made a major tactical error by assuming that he could survive telling Monet the truth.

In the now-infamous scene, Monet and her murder bang can be seen smirking after being alerted via text that Lorenzo is dead (or so we think) while PLAYING SPADES with the family. Look at her. Completely unbothered and at peace.

Now, Lorenzo is (allegedly) dead in a potentially devastating move that could turn the Tejada kids (especially Diana) against Monet for good.

Elsewhere in the Powerverse, Tariq continued his descent into yet another web of lies and deceit that won’t be easy to escape without him going full Ghost.

In this case, it’s his boo Effie who’s in danger after Lauren slips away from witness protection and shocks Tariq who thought she was dead the entire time.

Lauren tells Tariq that it was Effie who tried to kill her in a key moment that will certainly end badly based on what we know about Power.

Now he knows the love of his life is alive, gave Effie the chance to confess, and knows the feds are building a case against him. This also the same look Ghost gave Tasha when got tired of her shit🤣 #PowerBookII #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/zmImGJwU7O — Jaron💔🕊 (@409TexasBoii) April 14, 2023

She also reveals that the Feds are targeting him despite her insistence that it was Effie who tried (and failed) to kill her.

With Effie exposed and struggling to spill the beans about what she did to Lauren, it’s only a matter of time before Tariq takes her out. Or will he?

How do you think Monet moves after knocking off Lorenzo? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Lorenzo’s death on the flip.