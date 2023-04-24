Hi Effie

Poor Effie. She thought she could have Tariq all to herself after killing the woman he loves but found herself stranded in the middle of nowhere after failing to at least tell the truth about what she did.

In one of this season’s best scenes, Tariq goes full GHOST on Effie at the remote location where Lauren was dumped into the lake (or so Effie thought).

He also made sure to delight in Effie’s downfall while rekindling his romance with Diana in a deliciously petty scene that sparked hilarious hysteria across social media.

It’s only a matter of time before Tariq takes Effie out (because he’s his daddy’s son) for trying to kill Lauren who she doesn’t know is still alive. Awkwaaard.

I wish Tariq did Effie like this for trying to kill Lauren 😭 #PowerBookIIGhost #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/VGl3mkGeGV — 🌹Yoki (@__1yoki) April 21, 2023

Desperate to bounce back, we expect her to slither into Cane’s arms and form an alliance behind Tariq’s back which would put them and everyone they know in danger.

With Cane seemingly onto Monet and chasing Effie who’s key to their high-stakes operation, he could potentially blow everything up without any way out of the wreckage.

Monet: "And stop tryna put 2 and 2 together, cause we both know yo dumbass always ends up with 5"#PowerGhost #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/wl62JPYCoI — REGTANGLE 🧇 (@MY_SHYE) April 21, 2023

At this point, Tariq will have to choose his next move wisely with the feds on his trail, Effie moving recklessly, Cane plotting against him, Diana getting caught with bricks on camera, and Lauren being alive in the most complicated saga of his criminal career.

There’s also the matter of Monet taking over the Tejada family business with heat coming from the Feds, Russians, Lorenzo’s ghost, and potentially her own kids when they find out what she did.

Lorenzo’s ghost about to be on Monet neck the rest of the season #powerghost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/0dkfKTdgE2 — nov (@4teflon) April 21, 2023

Oh yes, Power fans are eatin’ good this season with an upcoming finale that’s sure to shatter the Powerverse.

How do you think Effie moves after getting dropped by Tariq? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the latest episode on the flip.