Beyoncé always has her affairs in order and she’s disputing the IRS’ claims that she owes $2.7M in unpaid taxes and penalties.

The global icon is preparing to head on the road for her Renaissance World Tour and apparently also gearing up for a fight with the Internal Revenue Service. Last week, Bey nger and icon filed a petition challenging the IRS’s claim she owes $2.7M in unpaid taxes and penalties.

According to the Notice of Deficiency that Forbes was able to obtain, she owes $805,850 for 2018 with $161,170 in penalties. Not only that but for 2019 she allegedly owes $1,442,747 with $288,549.40 in penalties. This seems like something that has to be a mistake because the Queen is always on top of her business. Bey claims the IRS is overlooking millions in charitable donations over the course of the two years in question which include a $868,766 donation to an undisclosed charity from 2018. In her petition, she requests any tax penalties be waived as she “has acted reasonably and in good faith.”

“We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly,” the singer’s attorney Michael C. Cohen told Page Six.

We’ve seen the IRS be the downfall of many of our favorite celebrities. However, we certainly know Bey will not be one of them. The IRS situation will likely be resolved soon before she embarks on her world tour. Furthermore, the IRS will be waiting and ready to take a hefty portion of those tour earnings.