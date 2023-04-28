Bossip Video

Larenz Tate added his thoughts to an ongoing conversation about Tinseltown seemingly playing favorites when it comes to Black British actors. “Hollywood is in love with the U.K.,” said Tate.

The legendary thespian, 47, recently shared his opinion on the Earn Your Leisure podcast with hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

During the conversation, Larenz revealed his views on how the industry favors talent from across the pond, but he made sure to stress that he’s happy to see British brothers receiving opportunities.

“I don’t look at it as a competition. I look at the collective,” explained the former child star. “There’s brothers who are doing it, whether they’re doing it here in America, whether they doing it, you know over, from the U.K. or even from the mother continent, Africa. I’m cool with whatever it’s gonna be.”

“But I feel like Hollywood believes there’s more value in British Black actors than they do in Black actors,” Tate continued. “And I think a part of it goes into, that ‘Oh, they have an audience over there, so they translate internationally.’ Going back to that, what I think is, you know, a hoax. That we don’t sell or we don’t, we’re not valuable. I think they put that in the mix.”

The Chicago-born entertainer went on to say that Tinseltown has an infatuation with British culture.

“I think that Hollywood is in love with the U.K. and all things British,” he noted. “And so, I feel like the Black American actor, is, you know, I see what that decline is. But, you know, we’re here,” adding “But I love the collective…they killing it.”

With the success of the likes of Damson Idris, Daniel Kaluuya, and John Boyega, British actors have continued to spark debate including one that was included in the script of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It.

In 2019, the lead character Nola Darling and her British-born boyfriend were seen discussing Black Brits snagging roles over their American counterparts. Nola’s boo said Black Brits were better suited for the gigs because they don’t carry the trauma of things like Jim Crow, lynching, and slavery while Nola countered that Brits have Stockholm syndrome.

The clip went viral and sparked numerous opinions including one from John Boyega who called it “trash.”

Similarly, back in 2017, Daniel Kaluuya responded to Samuel L. Jackson after he criticized his casting in Get Out.

According to the Pulp Fiction acting vet, an American might have been more suited for the lead role in Jordan Peele’s film.

“I know the young brotha that’s in the movie, he’s British,” Jackson said on Ebro In The Morning. “So, there are a lot of Black British actors who work in this country. So, I tend to wonder, what would that movie have been with an American brotha who really understands that in a way. Because Daniel grew up in a country where they have been interracial dating for 100 years…”

He continued with a note that the Birts “cost less” than their U.S. counterparts and added, that they hey think “they’re better trained” because they’re classically trained.

“I don’t know what the love affair is with all that,” said Jackson before clarifying to The Associated Press that he didn’t mean his comments as a diss.

Upon hearing Jackson’s comments, Kaluuya gave a gracious yet firm response to GQ and noted that no matter where he’s from, he’s still a dark-skinned Black man and he feels as though he just can’t win.

“Big up Samuel L. Jackson, because here’s a guy who has broken down doors. He has done a lot so that we can do what we can do,” said Kaluuya. “Here’s the thing about that critique, though. I’m dark-skinned, bro. When I’m around black people I’m made to feel “other” because I’m dark-skinned. I’ve had to wrestle with that, with people going “You’re too black.” Then I come to America and they say, “You’re not black enough.” I go to Uganda, I can’t speak the language. In India, I’m black. In the black community, I’m dark-skinned. In America, I’m British. Bro!” lamented the actor.

Although the Brits are getting their shine, Larenz Tate still receives his fair share of respective roles after over 30 years in the game and he currently plays the conniving Councilman Tate in Power Book II: Ghost.

While British actors do seem to be bountiful at the moment, there’s room at the table for everyone.