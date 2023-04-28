Bossip Video

Superfluous seed-spreader Nick Cannon ironically rejoiced that Jada Pinkett-Smith can no longer overshare on the recently cancelled Red Table Talk.

For someone whose entanglements make headlines every month, that’s the pot calling the kettle black. On Nick’s new radio show The Daily Cannon, he cheered on the downfall of the Facebook Watch original series. “I just want to mind my Black-owned business,” Nick said.

Less than a week into Nick’s daily live show, and the booked and busy host is already swinging big at the Emmy-winning series. Nick couldn’t contain himself when co-host Courtney Bee shared the news.

“Good!” he interjected as Courtney explained that the show may find a new home on another platform. He traded in the signature turban for a tin foil hat, explaining a conspiracy theory that RTT is responsible for the infamous Oscars slap.

“If there was no Red Table Talk, Will Smith wouldn’t have slapped the sh*t out of Chris Rock!” he said.

In addition to that incident, he threw shade at the entire “toxic table.”

Abby defended the concept as “an honest table,” but Nick was ten toes down against it.

“Too much honesty can get your a** slapped in the face! We’ve seen that” he said. “Well, a good slap is what people need sometimes,” Abby fired back.

The father of 12 shared his sympathy for the regular roasting Will endured online from appearing on the show and candid conversations about his marriage. “They didn’t need to do that,” he said about the endless memes of the King Richard star.

“Will agreed to come to the damn table,” Courtney pointed out. “It’s at his house! I gotta walk by this motherf**king table every day!” Nick yelled.

Despite Chris Rock in particular regularly taking shots at the couple, Nick complained that the show compromised Will & Jada’s untouchable status.

“Will & Jada, that was royalty,” Nick explained. “Then they brought it to the table. Like, I don’t want to know all this sh*t about y’all,” he said. “It feels like they’re human and it feels like relatable because they’re trash, too. Like all of us,” Abby chimed in.

Nick seems to agree, but think that’s exactly what was wrong with RTT in the first place.

“I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that sh*t to y’all selves!” he continued, doubling down on the hateration.

The slap probably could’ve been avoided if Chris also minded his Black-owned business. Nick’s baby mama Abby baited him by adding that she plans to get a red table in her home next.

“You gon’ be at that table by your g*ddamn self! F*ck that table!” Nick finally said.

After the entanglement tea spilled on the Red Table, many shared similar sentiments. The wisdom about navigating life, marriage, and family quickly felt like oversharing. However, fans of the stars and the talk show are sad to see it go.

The platform shared with Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, was more than airing out dirty laundry.

Jada also got vulnerable about finding herself in a high-profile marriage, defying expectations to pursue her dreams as a rock singer, and struggling with alopecia.

What do you think about Nick Cannon celebrating the end of Red Table Talk? Was it brave honesty or “toxic” oversharing?