Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have a new arrival to celebrate, but it’s not a fourth child together. It’s The Daily Cannon morning show!

On Friday, the prolific progenitor hosted a launch party for the daily morning show with Amp, Amazon’s live radio app. Nick and The Daily Cannon crew will be live on Amp every Monday through Friday beginning April 24, at 9 a.m. EDT.

The private event took place at Mel’s Drive-In in West Hollywood. He also introduced his co-hosts, radio personalities Mason Moussette, Courtney Bee and DJ Abby De La Rosa.

“On The Daily Cannon each weekday, Nick will act as a cultural guide, as he headlines each raw and unfiltered show with personally curated new R&B, hip-hop, and pop tracks; the inside scoop on celebrity and culture news; and interviews with today’s hottest artists, newsmakers, and Amp creators,” according to a statement from Amp.

To give a preview of The Daily Cannon experience, Amp treated guests to brunch-style cocktails, passed out breakfast bites and featured a set by DJ Skratchy. Nick stepped into the DJ booth to announce that his first guest on Monday, April 24 will be NLE Choppa.

“I’m excited to be joining the next generation of live audio entertainment on Amp. Having a place where I can directly connect with listeners five days a week to spotlight the hottest emerging artists, chat about the latest and greatest in music and entertainment, and share real-time announcements in my world and beyond will make The Daily Cannon a show you don’t want to miss,” Nick said. “There’s a magical thing that happens when entertainment is unedited and live, and I am excited for our journey ahead.”

Nick was promoting the new morning radio show when he had the infamous viral moment of forgetting to name Onyx, his daughter with photographer LaNisha Cole.

The Daily Cannon is the perfect place for the booked and busy father of 12 to combine his multiple talents, interests and more than 20 years in entertainment.

Amazon’s live radio app, Amp “is the place where access to music, sports, and entertainment culture is being reshaped, with a variety of live and interactive programs. As an app where anyone can create their own live shows using just their phone, programs on Amp feature a diverse range of emerging and established hosts across the talent spectrum, including artists Nicki Minaj, Halsey, NBA YoungBoy, Joe Budden; NBA star Draymond Green; and artist, producer, and TV personality Kandi Burruss.”

Catch Nick and new episodes of The Daily Cannon live on Amp every Monday through Friday beginning April 24, at 9 a.m. EDT.