Bossip Video

Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, is one of many Facebook Watch originals that’s been unfortunately pink-slipped by Meta.

According to Deadline, down-sizing desires resulted in Facebook’s parent company axing some of its most popular programs and sparking the departure of Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for the group.

The media maven joined Meta in 2017 after a stint at MTV where she developed the popular shows: Awkward, Finding Carter, Faking It, Scream, and The Shannara Chronicles, the outlet reports. Levere is also responsible for developing the cult classic, Pretty Little Liars on ABC.

Lefevre’s exit follows the cutting of 10,000 jobs across the Meta company and the laying off of 11,000 staffers at the end of 2022.

Red Table Talk was a cultural hit with clips from the online program often reaching virality. Pinkett’s daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, co-hosted the series as they tackled proactive and taboo topics. The show produced 129 episodes over 5 seasons and garnered roughly 11 million followers on social media.

The Emmy-winning series was canceled on Wednesday following the elimination of other Facebook Watch Originals including Peace of Mind with Taraji, hosted by actress, Taraji P. Henson, Steve on Watch with comedian, Steve Harvey, and a reboot of the OG reality show, MTV’s The Real World.

Twitter shared their thoughts on the show’s cancellation and while some thought “justice was served”, others mourned the loss of Jada’s show.

“Good. They sit at that Red Table and tell all their business then get offended when it becomes material for comedians,” said a Twitter user excited to see the FB Watch Original go. “Aww. It was such. good show,” said a contrasting Red Table Talk fan. “Maybe a network or other platform will pick it up.”

But it ain’t over ’til it’s over.

Red Table Talk Is Being Shopped To Different Platforms

According to Deadline, the show’s producer Westbrook Studios, cofounded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, is seeking a new platform for distribution.

Red Table Talk created numerous newsworthy moments including Jordyn Wood’s first interview following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and Jada’s infamous “entanglement” admission about R&B singer August Alsina.

As previously reported the world was stunned to hear her admit [in front of her hubby Will Smith] that she had a relationship with Alsina while they were separated

“I think because you brought yourself to the Red Table you need to say clearly what happened,” Will said. “You and I decided we were going to take our space and then what happened?” Will prompted her. “And then I got into an entanglement with August, that’s what I said,” Jada repeated. “An entanglement?” Will asked, laughing. “A relationship.” “Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely,” Jada agreed. “I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized you can’t find happiness outside yourself. And luckily enough you and I were also going through a process of healing in a different manner. I would say we did everything that we could to get away from each other only to realize that wasn’t possible.”

Other memorable moments include Jada addressing the Oscar slap heard ’round the world and the reunion of the A Different World cast.

Red Table Talk, which premiered on May 7, 2018, had a notable run – lasting 5 years. A program with all Black hosts made a commendable achievement that many are choosing to applaud, while others continue to slap with contempt.

We’ll miss it for sure.

What are your feelings about Red Table Talk’s cancellation?