On the latest episode of her Apple Music show 777 Radio Latto opens up about her plastic surgery and reveals she wouldn’t recommend it.

Latto’s Apple Music show 777 Radio is proving to be a very vulnerable space for all sorts of conversations. Recently the show co-hosted by her sister Brooklyn Nikole decided to have an open and honest conversation about plastic surgery. Latto didn’t hold back and opened up about her experience with surgery and why she doesn’t recommend it to others. ClayCo’s own admitted she “got a little work done” and says she did it the right way.

“One thing about it, if you going to do it, do it right. I’m going to do it right. I did it right.” Latto said before explaining how criticism of her body shifted after her surgery. “When I didn’t have my surgery, they’re like, ‘Oh, she shaped like her white side.’ … And then when I got the surgery, it is, ‘Oh she’s botched. Oh it’s too heavy.’”

She also explained to Brooklyn that she wouldn’t recommend surgery to her sister or anyone else because it isn’t “a permanent fix”.

“I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done it, find peace within your natural state. Because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw.” She continued, “I’m a very much advocate for women in general. Surgery, natural, whatever. However you want to play it, just make sure that’s what you are comfortable with, but I just think surgery is so popular now. That’s the thing I be trying to remind you of. Don’t be so gullible for the social media traps and whatever, because you never going to be good enough for the outsider’s eye.” She adds, “You’re never going to win. So just find peace within yourself, whatever you want to do, do that.”

You can watch Latto and Brooklyn’s full conversation below.