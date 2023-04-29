Bossip Video

Young Thug once again applies for bond and this time he is claiming the jail food is causing his health to deteriorate.

Next week Young Thug’s YSL Rico trial will enter its fifth month of jury selections. Selecting the jury has been a very long process riddled with delays and insane events. The trial has barely started and is proving to be must-see television. Jurors have ended up in jail, lawyers have been arrested and drugs have been exchanged in the courtroom in the first few months. Young Thug has been in court every day staying out of the drama and now is seeking a bond once again according to 11Alive. His lawyer, Brian Steel, claims the artist is “languishing in the county jail” due to a poor diet. Next month will mark one year that Thugger has been behind bars. Steele also claims there are “zero healthy benefits” to the food options in jail. He also pointed to Thugger’s limited time outdoors impacting his health as well.

“By the end of the week, Mr. Williams is fighting to pay attention to the goings on in his case,” Steel said in his bond request. Steel would like Thug to be bonded out, saying “conditions can be imposed which permit bond to be set.”

It doesn’t hurt to try for a bond especially when the first one in the case was issued last week. After all who really wants to sit in jail? Will the reasoning be enough to change Judge Glanville’s mind, we will have to wait and see.