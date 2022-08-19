Bossip Video

An ATL rapper has been denied bond yet again leaving him in jail until his trial begins but he’s seemingly in good spirits.

Young Thug appeared before the court again yesterday requesting bond in his YSL RICO case hoping to become a free man while awaiting trial which begins in January. Since his arrest Young Thug and his lawyer Brian Steele have done everything in their power to try and get a bond in the case. Despite them even offering 24-hour supervision, the Judge still didn’t budget even an inch.

Young Thug Denied Bond For A Third Time, Speaks To Gunna Over Zoom During Court

According to TMZ, the court once again used 2014 lyrics to oppose bond and even called Young Thug the “General” of the entire YSL regime.

“The Court is honorable and we respect its rulings. Justice will not be denied.” Said Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steele. “We are totally focused on preparation for our upcoming trial and we remain steadfast in our efforts to defend Mr. Williams against these false allegations.”

At one point during the hearing, Thug and his fellow locked-up rapper Gunna spoke for the first time since the indictment was unsealed. The bizarre opportunity to speak came during a recess where the courts forgot to mute both Gunna and Thug’s microphones. Young Thug took a chance to ask how Gunna he was holding up before complimenting his new weight loss.

“You done lost a little bit, ain’t em?” asked Thug.

The conversation was short as a lawyer jumped up to remind them the call is being recorded and they should probably keep quiet.

