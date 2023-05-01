Do they ever cross your mind? Brian McKnight went viral this weekend for seemingly erasing his Black children and starting “Back At One” with a second son named after him.
The R&B singer didn’t hide his new growing family or ongoing issues with his older children but the extent of his family drama wasn’t exactly common knowledge until social media sleuths raised questions about some shady captions. While McKnight’s celebrity seeds aren’t automatically the public’s business, his now-deleted captions piqued people’s interest and they started digging.
Brian McKnight Names His “Namesake” Newborn Brian McKnight—Despite Already Having A Son Named Brian McKnight Jr.
A viral tweet kicked off the social media sleuthing.
I just learned that Brian McKnight named his newborn Brian McKnight. He has an adult son named Brian McKnight Jr. This man is diabolical. pic.twitter.com/OntJNzJvIP
— Chloe (@TheMegaChloe) April 29, 2023
“I just learned that Brian McKnight named his newborn Brian McKnight. He has an adult son named Brian McKnight Jr. This man is diabolical,” it read.
The post spurned video reactions and tweets from people confused [and disappointed] to hear the news.
Brian McKnight disowned his biological kids? Has named his new son Brian (“My NAMESAKE”) but his eldest son is Brian McKnight Jr. This has gotten so messy! #brianmcnight #brianmcknight pic.twitter.com/6VTzPGwdaA
— K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) April 30, 2023
McKnight’s defenders pointed out that celebs like George Foreman and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris named multiple children after themselves but that still doesn’t explain the over-the-top captions that make it seem like he’s never had a wife or kids before marrying his current wife, Leilani Mendoza, in 2017.
Chile, so Brian McKnight abandoned his black children for an Asian woman who was already a single mother. Started taking care of her children like his own. Uses her children to sub his black children in ig posts. Named his son with her junior but already has a junior. A mess!
— CeeCee Mari (@MariCeeCee98) April 30, 2023
Many thought the posts laid it on too thick to be anything but deliberate shade toward his other family. Social media also suggested that the singer confirmed the trolling by swiftly deleting the lengthy captions and limiting the comments.
Unfortunately for the soulful singer, however, screenshots are forever!
“Dear Baby Brian, everytime I look at you and kiss on you, I’m feeling feelings that I did not know I could possess, an over abundance of love between a father and his legacy that cannot be measured,” McKnight previously wrote.
“I realized my true reason for being here on earth… to create the legacy of that love, my NAMESAKE, my JOY my baby boy, YOU!!” he concluded.
Interviewer: “Congratulations on the latest addition. How does it feel to be a father raising Black—”
Brian McKnight: pic.twitter.com/dpWEal7Tjj
— Kar (@karlogan_) April 30, 2023
That man is a menace. Man was already 4 kids in and said this… https://t.co/sVVzGIED5I pic.twitter.com/Sq5bxq795f
— Lo (@solodeauxleaux) April 30, 2023
The caption would be extremely sweet if he didn’t have two sons, Brian McKnight Jr., and Niko, with his wife of 13 years, Julie. He also has a daughter and son, Briana and Clyde, from previous relationships.
“1… my interracial dream came true, 2… I never fathered you, 3… Bri it’s clear to see, you’ve become to dark for me” #brianmcknight pic.twitter.com/L6yU6GncpR
— GTY Club (@FZAFootball) May 1, 2023
The online antagonism was much “More Than Words”, however, social media sleuths noted that the 53-year-old announced the pregnancy of the second Brian Jr. on the first Brian Jr.’s birthday, November 10.
My son brian jr is 25 today hard to believe time really flies and although we barely see eye to eye… http://t.co/LfNISYn84q
— Brian McKnight (@ItsBMcKnight) November 10, 2014
Another Twitter user already spotted that his bio only acknowledged Leilani’s children, even though they’re not all biologically his.
Brian McKnight not claiming his Black kids is insane. pic.twitter.com/eZ41VY2Bfk
— Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) May 10, 2022
Check out Brian McKnight’s comments about his “perfect daughter” (who isn’t one of his biological daughters) after the flip.
Brian McKnight Says He “Became A Girl Dad” With “Perfect” Stepdaughter Although He Has A Biological Daughter, Briana McKnight
Social media thinks there was plenty more shade to go around.
Brian McKnight said "Let me show you how this absentee father shit work."
Gotdamn.
— first of all, bitch, … (@thejournalista) April 30, 2023
In 2019, McKnight complained about his “entitled” biological children but flexed with lavish gifts for the stepchildren. In another recently deleted caption, he called his stepdaughter Jules “the best daughter ever” as he gave her a new BMW.
Is it weird for Brian McKnight to claim he cut off his children because they’re grown yet he bought the stepdaughter who is older than his biological daughter a BMW for her birthday? Then posted that his stepdaughter was the best daughter ever? pic.twitter.com/suCiiqnnYn
— Chloe (@TheMegaChloe) April 29, 2023
Brian McKnight being INTENTIONALLY nasty & antagonistic towards his biological children. 🥴
No relationship, fine, I guess, but to have these IG captions about his new wife's GROWN children who aren't his & his half-Black child being the "perfect kids he's always wanted"
Evil. https://t.co/jhXR16SouI
— 🪩 MADAM THIQUE & COZY 🪩 (@ABitOfKwansLife) May 1, 2023
He also claimed he “became a girl dad” because of Jules, thanking her for being “the perfect daughter I always wanted.”
Even if Brian McKnight is estranged with his bio kids,….. this shit is sick.
It’s screams emotional abuse.
It shows his true heart toward his babies that came from him.
Sick, sick shit. https://t.co/SEz6QVINxj
— Kanishaaa (@kjoiwt) April 29, 2023
To make matters worse, McKnight might also have another child “who is still a minor and 100% his.”
As BOSSIP previously reported, McKnight went to court for child support for an additional son named Evan in 2010.
With deadbeat allegations like this racking up, other Twitter users joked he should’ve been “Ready To Learn” how condoms worked instead of seemingly beefing with his offspring.
It’s at least four children. There’s Brian Jr., Nico, Briana, he has another daighter who is still a minor that he isn’t claiming but is 100% his and knows he’s her dad, and potentially two other sons, one named Clyde and one named Evan – still verifying proof of paternity
— Chloe (@TheMegaChloe) April 30, 2023
I thought Brian McKnight was a regular deadbeat. Not a colorist, anti-black deadbeat 😵💫
— The Original Lisa Vandercunt (@robinwannabefly) April 29, 2023
See what Brian McKnight’s ex-wife and estranged children have to say about him after the flip.
Brian McKnight’s Ex-Wife And “Disowned” Children Address Strained Relationships And Social Media Backlash
Julie McKnight responded to the social media scandal like a class act. Instead of firing back with details or shade about alleged abuse and cheating in their marriage, she focused on showing love to the children hurting from the hostility.
The original Mrs. McKnight exemplified what love and acceptance should look like and shared a screenshot discussing love for all the children who bonded with her in the blended family.
“I soon realized that loving my son’s sisters came just as naturally as breathing. First, a beautiful little four-year-old girl danced into our lives and called me ‘mommy.’ Next, another perfect little girl who wore the same face as her older siblings
“Sending so much love and support to all of you who have become a part of this journey. I appreciate you so so much. ‘Mama Bear’ has been birthed out of joy and pain. As a result, healing has begun. Sending so many blessings to you all and prayers that this book will bring solutions, closure and healing to those it touches,” she wrote.
In 2019, Madame Noire reported that the singer’s daughter Briana McKnight publicly spoke about Brian’s absence in her family’s lives.
“Nobody understands what I’ve been through except for my siblings,” she wrote. Despite the financial support Brian may have provided, his only biological daughter said she “grew up thinking that he doesn’t want to come to visit me because he doesn’t love me.”
Briana was still a teen in high school when she said her father hadn’t called for her birthday in years.
Her heartbreaking testimony explains the very real pain behind the posts and accusations.
“‘Daddy’s little girl’ was never really a thing for me. Nobody understands what I’ve been through except for my siblings. Believe it or not, I’m not always the person I seem to be. I’m not always happy and most of the time I’m battling my own demons just like everyone else. I grew up thinking that the things that happened to me and my dad’s relationship was my fault. I grew up thinking that he doesn’t want to come to visit me because he doesn’t love me. Constantly put behind other kids that he would call his own while I’m cast into a land far far away in the back of his mind,” Briana revealed.
“At a very young age, I was always second place in my father’s heart. Maybe even third, fourth, or fifth, depending on the situation. My father hasn’t called to wish me a ‘happy birthday’ in years and yet I sit by the phone every single year hoping that one day his heart will change. I’m so fortunate that I have two brothers who are father figures to me. Who celebrate me and love me every single day and that we make up the time that we lost. The anger and the sadness that I hold in my heart every day over this is sickening. It hurts knowing that my brothers went through this at my age (and are still going through it) and that my little sister is going through this at her young age,” she continued.
Brian McKnight Jr. also broke his silence in a now-deleted post, accusing his father of “abandoning” his children and grandchildren.
“I can’t imagine abandoning my children man. Its hard not to imagine the psyche of a man who can truly just turn his back on his actual sons, on his actual blood, and creations. It’s mind boggling to me. I don’t think there is any situation that merits the way my father has chosen to treat my brother, my sisters, and his grandchildren, one of which being his first born’s, first born son, who also bares our name.”
Most recently he shared a post of his inherited vocal abilities.
Check out more of the Twitter backlash and receipts about Brian McKnight after the flip!
Twitter Drags Brian McNight For Alleged Deadbeat Behavior And Super Shady Captions About His Family
Brian McKnight is unhinged because his social posts are clearly designed to strike a dagger in the hearts of his ex and adult kids
— rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) April 30, 2023
I don’t want to make assumptions about this man, but when I say you can be Black and anti-Black… pic.twitter.com/azih5yfVls
— Dr. Jon Paul (They/Them/Tired)🏳️🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) April 30, 2023
I don’t think people would have noticed if Brian McKnight wasn’t subbing his biological kids in his Instagram post like a psychopath. It’s giving lil dick energy.
— THEE KSH Pttman (@MizzPittman) April 30, 2023
Brian McKnight is being ripped apart for how he’s treating his first 4 children and after reading all of his posts which are clearly jabs at them, I couldn’t be happier. What a piece of shit
— 𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑷. 👑 ™️ (@iammikey____) April 30, 2023
Brian McKnight checking his kids like 🥴: pic.twitter.com/ymSZ48rdNf
— The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) April 30, 2023
“If you don’t like your original family, start back at one.” – Brian McKnight
— Brian McKnugget (@Kyla_Lacey) May 1, 2023
Brian McKnight when someone asks him about his black kids : pic.twitter.com/qDvf83fZ2u
— Briana. (@_BrianaJay) April 29, 2023
Brian McKnight is being ripped apart for how he’s treating his first 4 children and after reading all of his posts which are clearly jabs at them, I couldn’t be happier. What a piece of shit
— 𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑷. 👑 ™️ (@iammikey____) April 30, 2023
Me telling my aunts that Brian McKnight is a self hating kewn who abandoned his Black children in order to raise his Asian step children.. pic.twitter.com/CYj1nzc2dN
— Former Kleva Black🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) April 30, 2023
Nick Cannon may have 175 children, BUT, at least he acknowledges EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM… Unlike Brian McKnight pic.twitter.com/0WW8xaSoZX
— Oscars did Angela Bassett WRONG! (@LovePrecious22) April 30, 2023
TBH I stopped fucking with Brian McKnight when I heard about him abusing his first wife. How can you make love songs and harm the one you claim to love? That he treats his kids like this only proves I was right to leave him alone. Shameful. https://t.co/XGnc5yxU8b
— THIQUE Auntie (@PerpetualAuntie) April 30, 2023
Brian McKnight is getting a well deserved dragging. But also, a real woman wouldn’t stand 4 him do this to his kids and wouldn’t let him name her son as a Jr to spite his ORIGINAL Jr. Ain’t no way I would want to be with anyone that would do his own seed like that.
— Sherita Johnson (@mrsristyle) April 30, 2023
People be claiming everyone is a narcissist but the way they reacting to Brian McKnight and defending that shit let me know they don’t know narcissists for real. They love doing that insidious type of shit.
— KTheMan (@PillowPrincesse) April 30, 2023
Do you think Brian McKnight was doing too much in the posts seemingly subbing his estranged family? Does the family drama matter as a fan of his music?
Continue Slideshow
-
#FlexExcellence: The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2023
-
#FlexExcellence: Tammy Rivera, Monica, Dr. Heavenly & Erica Dixon Send Their Celebrity Seeds Off To Prom In Style
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Kylie Jenner Klaims It’s A ‘Misconception’ That She’s Had ‘So Much Surgery’ On Her Face, Kauses Kosmetic Kommotion Akross Internet
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Michael Jackson's Mother Katherine Jackson Battles With Pop Star's Estate Over Secret Deal
-
Riding Dirty: Stevie J. Ordered To Return Faith Evans' $164K Mercedes After Joyriding To Coachella
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.