Do they ever cross your mind? Brian McKnight went viral this weekend for seemingly erasing his Black children and starting “Back At One” with a second son named after him.

The R&B singer didn’t hide his new growing family or ongoing issues with his older children but the extent of his family drama wasn’t exactly common knowledge until social media sleuths raised questions about some shady captions. While McKnight’s celebrity seeds aren’t automatically the public’s business, his now-deleted captions piqued people’s interest and they started digging.

Brian McKnight Names His “Namesake” Newborn Brian McKnight—Despite Already Having A Son Named Brian McKnight Jr.

A viral tweet kicked off the social media sleuthing.

“I just learned that Brian McKnight named his newborn Brian McKnight. He has an adult son named Brian McKnight Jr. This man is diabolical,” it read.

The post spurned video reactions and tweets from people confused [and disappointed] to hear the news.

Brian McKnight disowned his biological kids? Has named his new son Brian (“My NAMESAKE”) but his eldest son is Brian McKnight Jr. This has gotten so messy! #brianmcnight #brianmcknight pic.twitter.com/6VTzPGwdaA — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) April 30, 2023

McKnight’s defenders pointed out that celebs like George Foreman and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris named multiple children after themselves but that still doesn’t explain the over-the-top captions that make it seem like he’s never had a wife or kids before marrying his current wife, Leilani Mendoza, in 2017.

Chile, so Brian McKnight abandoned his black children for an Asian woman who was already a single mother. Started taking care of her children like his own. Uses her children to sub his black children in ig posts. Named his son with her junior but already has a junior. A mess! — CeeCee Mari (@MariCeeCee98) April 30, 2023

Many thought the posts laid it on too thick to be anything but deliberate shade toward his other family. Social media also suggested that the singer confirmed the trolling by swiftly deleting the lengthy captions and limiting the comments.

Unfortunately for the soulful singer, however, screenshots are forever!

“Dear Baby Brian, everytime I look at you and kiss on you, I’m feeling feelings that I did not know I could possess, an over abundance of love between a father and his legacy that cannot be measured,” McKnight previously wrote. “I realized my true reason for being here on earth… to create the legacy of that love, my NAMESAKE, my JOY my baby boy, YOU!!” he concluded.

Interviewer: “Congratulations on the latest addition. How does it feel to be a father raising Black—” Brian McKnight: pic.twitter.com/dpWEal7Tjj — Kar (@karlogan_) April 30, 2023

That man is a menace. Man was already 4 kids in and said this… https://t.co/sVVzGIED5I pic.twitter.com/Sq5bxq795f — Lo (@solodeauxleaux) April 30, 2023

The caption would be extremely sweet if he didn’t have two sons, Brian McKnight Jr., and Niko, with his wife of 13 years, Julie. He also has a daughter and son, Briana and Clyde, from previous relationships.

“1… my interracial dream came true, 2… I never fathered you, 3… Bri it’s clear to see, you’ve become to dark for me” #brianmcknight pic.twitter.com/L6yU6GncpR — GTY Club (@FZAFootball) May 1, 2023

The online antagonism was much “More Than Words”, however, social media sleuths noted that the 53-year-old announced the pregnancy of the second Brian Jr. on the first Brian Jr.’s birthday, November 10.

My son brian jr is 25 today hard to believe time really flies and although we barely see eye to eye… http://t.co/LfNISYn84q — Brian McKnight (@ItsBMcKnight) November 10, 2014

Another Twitter user already spotted that his bio only acknowledged Leilani’s children, even though they’re not all biologically his.

Brian McKnight not claiming his Black kids is insane. pic.twitter.com/eZ41VY2Bfk — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) May 10, 2022

