Bossip Video

Teyana Taylor apparently took control of her Met Gala meal as she managed to smuggle an entire Chick-fil-A combo into the opulent affair.

The 32-year-old who wore Thome Browne during Monday’s annual extravaganza likely saw KeKe Palmer’s 2021 Met Gala meal post that looked less than appetizing and decided to take matters into her own hands.

Her dinner was outed by Pusha T who shared on social media that Teyana was indulging in chicken nuggets and waffle fries instead of the Met’s menu that Vogue says consisted of chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow, followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish.

In Pusha’s IG story, he also noted that Teyana’s Harlem roots probably prompted her to bring her own food.

“@teyanataylor is embarrassing me. She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me… #Harlem,” the rapper joked in a clip from the night.

Usher was also apparently so stunned that TT snuck food inside the prestigious fashion event that he had to get a closer look.

King Push filmed the Vegas headliner peeking over Teyana’s shoulder adding, “@usher tried to stop her…”

The two entertainers giggled and exchanged “I love yous” as the video ended. Teyana even recapped the funny moment on her own IG story.

Teyana’s fans admire her authenticity and this night was no different, Twitter users applauded her boldness to satisfy her appetite regardless of the event’s decorum.

Teyana wasn’t the only person dissatisfied with the Met Gala’s offerings, however, Lizzo recently told her followers that wine is usually the only adult beverage option on the menu.

Lizzo Said The Met Gala Only Served Wine

Ahead of the gala, Lizzo went live on Instagram and said that her Met Gala liquor needs went unmet last year because there were no cocktails, only wine.

Not only that but apparently celebs waited in long lines while wearing their designer and likely uncomfortable heels.

“They were being really stingy with the liquor that night. He [a waiter] was like, “Red or white wine?,” she told her followers on Instagram Live per The Daily Mail. ‘And I was like, “Tequila! Do you know what I’ve been through? Do you know how many hours I’ve been in this corset? How long I’ve been in these damn shoes? Tequila!”’

The “Juice” singer continued, “So you’re waiting and that’s the hardest part. B***h, I was sweating in that big-a** coat, my feet were hurting. They don’t have no chairs, no cocktails. I’m like, “B***h? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d’oeuvres?'”

It’s unclear if the Met switched up the drink options this year but Lizzo was in attendance despite her hangups.

She put on a surprise performance in a custom bodysuit from her YITTY brand that was crafted with 60,000 crystals and took 42 hours to assemble.

The artist who was styled by Patti Wilson in the Plusshy Asymmetrical style danced atop a Met Gala table and hit the stage with her dancers and fellow flutist James Galway.

She also was spotted chatting with Chick-fil-A snacker Teyana Taylor at the affair.

To attend “fashion’s biggest night”, one must purchase a ticket that is rumored to cost $50,000 so you would expect a lavish meal, but The Met Gala is notorious for its unsavory food options.