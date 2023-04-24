Bossip Video

Jim Jones recently stopped by The Breakfast Club and doubled down on his recent Pusha-T slander by asking people to name five songs by the rapper.

His appearance came after Rap Caviar’s head honcho Carl Chery posted a clip of Jim Jones disputing Pusha-T’s place on Billboard’s top 50 rappers lists. While many can say Jim was hating, Capo was clearly asking about the criteria for the list considering the Virginia rapper’s ranking.

“How?!” Jones asked. “What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time? Besides talk about cocaine that he probably didn’t get himself,” he said with a laugh. “He could rap his a** off but what has he done? Nobody has dressed like him, Nobody want to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing.”

His comments sparked numerous online debates with many claiming that if Pusha is ranked that high then artists like Gucci Mane would have to be top 10.

Recently Jones continued to comment on Pusha T and asked Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy to name five of his records.

“Could you name five Pusha T records?” he asked. “Could you name five Pusha T records? No, could you rap to five Pusha T records? Could you rap five [Jay-Z] verses if they came on? Could you rap five Drake verses if they came on? You lying because you work at radio. I’m just gonna say that because n***as gonna say Jim went way wildin.”

Jones also clarified that he has no issues with Pusha-T but he said he wouldn’t put him in his personal top 50 rappers list.

“Shoutout to Pusha T, I love your soul,” Jim Jones continued. “You my dawg, you not in my top 50. You might be in Charlamagne’s top 50 and things like that, but you haven’t done that much for me in my life. I never wanted to be like Pusha, I never had a Pusha moment in my life. Where I’m from, n***as wanted to be like you if you was really that dude as a rapper.”

While many on social media will try and make this a full-blown beef, the rapper’s question apparently still stands. Can you name five Pusha-T records for Jim Jones?