During his performance at Dreamville Festival this weekend, Usher pulled the biggest prank on his fans in honor of April Fools Day.

On Saturday night, the R&B icon headlined the festival with an amazing set. There’s no denying his onstage “Superstar” presence and orgasmic vocals. Nobody keeps a crowd in the palm of their hands like Usher, but this time, he decided to have a little fun with it.

As most artists do, Usher revealed that he had a surprise guest joining him on stage.

“I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, should I tell you what that surprise is? Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé,” Usher announced as the crowd screamed in excitement.

While fans held their breath with anticipation of the queen’s arrival, Usher went into actor mode. He continued to tease the crowd as if he were talking back and forth to Beyoncé backstage.

Usher came back to the mic a few moments later. Following a dramatic pause, he continued to play it straight. Usher leaned into the microphone and, with a devilish grin, quietly said, “April Fools!”

The crowd couldn’t help but laugh and let out a sigh of relief as the antagonizing wait came to an end. While the surprise guest might not have been Beyoncé, he did surprise fans with an appearance from the City Girls. The rap duo joined Usher to perform their collaboration “Good Love.”





The show-stopping set also included back-to-back classic hits like “My Way,” “Yeah,” and “Confessions.” Not even the rain could stop Usher, who also treated fans to a shirtless Magic Mike moment.

Flashing those timeless abs had fans ready to make it rain with big-face Ush bucks. At the close, he promised to deliver even more than that when you see his Las Vegas residency.

Day two of the Dreamville Festival continues Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Performers for Sunday include Summer Walker, JID, Glorilla, Burna Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, and the night’s main event, J. Cole and Drake.

What did you think of Usher’s prank and headlining performance at the Dreamville Festival?