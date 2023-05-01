Bossip Video
1 of 3

Met Gala + Cardi

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Dimitrios Kambouris/Mike Coppola/Gotham/GC Image / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala is in full swing and celebs are slaying and sizzling the carpet in real-time.

2023 Met Gala

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Dimitrios Kambouris/Mike Coppola/ / Getty

As previously reported this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Gala theme is celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” as requested by Anna Wintour.

 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

This year guests were asked to follow the dress code of “In honor of Karl…” ahead of the opening of The Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” on view at the museum from May 5 to July 16, reports Vogue. 

Lil Nas X

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Guests were asked to dress in a variety of silhouettes, collections, and concepts that pay homage to Lagerfeld’s work at various luxury fashion houses including Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his own Karl Lagerfeld brand.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Ice Spice

Source: y Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter / Getty

Let’s take a look at the carpet as the looks continue to roll in.

2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

Cardi B has TWO Met Gala looks.

She was first spotted leaving the Mark Hotel in a pink showgirl style dress while dripping in pearls.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings

Source: Gotham / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings

Source: Gotham / Getty

She then changed into a look that paid homage to Lagerfeld’s signature black suit. Her gown by Chenpeng Studio features giant roses on the skirt and it’s worn over a white sleeveless collared top with a black tie. She wore a silver wig in tribute to the designer’s hair.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Also paying homage to Lagerfeld is Teyana Taylor who shared her take on his signature suit in a hip-baring Thom Browne bodysuit turned tuxedo dress.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Lil Nas X is glittering and gleaming at the Met Gala in a sparkly speedo and head-to-toe crystals.

Lil Nas X

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Lil Nas X

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The Kardashians (minus Khloé and Kris) are also at the Met Gala.

Vogue reports that Kim is dripping in 50,000 freshwater pearls with a boned corset…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Kylie is wearing a fiery red gown that features a thigh-high slit and blue satin lining…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

and Kendall is rocking a shimmery tuxedo-style bodysuit and sky-high heels.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Janelle Monaé stole the show at the Met Gala by debuting her “experience” look.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The songstress told PEOPLE to “pay close attention” to her on the carpet and for good reason.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

She paid tribute to her late friend Karl Lagerfeld who took her as his date to her first Met Gala in 2011 by transforming into a sparkly Chanel bikini and space boots.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty

 

You like?

Serena Williams debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala alongside her hubby Alexis Ohanian.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she captioned her Gucci look.

Gorge!

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

 

Also spotted was Lizzo who looked classy while dripping in pearls.

Lizzo

Source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage / Getty

Lizzo

Source: John Shearer/WireImage / Getty

Ice Spice made her Met Gala debut in custom Balmain.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Her attendance is especially important as she received a personal invitation from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

She was joined by Michaela Coel who’s a co-chair for this year’s gala and stunned in a studded, semi-sheer gown by Schiaparelli and gold-gilded Schiaparelli heels with toe-shaped detailing.

 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

An iconic standout so far is Doja Cat who is literally serving FELINE while dressed in a silver gown and wearing facial prosthetics.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Doja’s look is on brand as it pays homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, and her dress features 350,000 glass beads.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Yung Miami is making her Met Gala debut in an all-sexy, all-black look…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

her ex(?) Diddy is also on the carpet in black and the two arrived together and held hands in coordinated looks.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Diddy is donning a custom Sean John look that he designed in collaboration with the legendary June Ambrose inspired by Karl Lagerfeld.

Diddy

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Another Met Gala newbie was Tems who wore Robert Wun on the carpet.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside

Source: Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

You like?

 

Hit the flip for more Met Gala looks.

Viola Davis looked stunning in hot pink Valentino at the Met Gala and she brought her hubby Julius Tennon as her date…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

and Mary J. Blige donned her signature thigh-high boots, this time in a floral print that matched her blue gown.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai/GA / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside

Source: Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty

Also seen at the 2023 Met Gala was OUR Tinkerbell, Yara Shahidi who slayed and looked gorgeous in gold…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

she shone on the carpet just like her fellow Disney star, OUR Ariel, Halle Bailey.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Also seen on the scene was Usher who walked the carpet alongside the designer of his look Bianca Saunders…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai/GA / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai/GA / Getty

A post-baby baaaawdied baddie Keke Palmer…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai/GA / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai/GA / Getty

D Wade and Gabrielle Union…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Quinta Brunson…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai/GA / Getty

and Ashley Graham.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Vogue live stream host La La wore Sergio Hudson on the carpet and the importance of wearing a Black designer.

The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Not to be outdone, the Met Gala was graced by ‘oh-so-gorgeous models like Naomi Campbell…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Adut Akech…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Precious Lee…

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

and Anok Yai.

Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

There’s still more to come but you tell US; who looked more bangin’ at the Met Gala? [So far…]

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: red carpet
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.