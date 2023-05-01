The 2023 Met Gala is in full swing and celebs are slaying and sizzling the carpet in real-time.

As previously reported this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Gala theme is celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” as requested by Anna Wintour.

This year guests were asked to follow the dress code of “In honor of Karl…” ahead of the opening of The Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” on view at the museum from May 5 to July 16, reports Vogue.

Guests were asked to dress in a variety of silhouettes, collections, and concepts that pay homage to Lagerfeld’s work at various luxury fashion houses including Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his own Karl Lagerfeld brand.

Let’s take a look at the carpet as the looks continue to roll in.

2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

Cardi B has TWO Met Gala looks.

She was first spotted leaving the Mark Hotel in a pink showgirl style dress while dripping in pearls.

She then changed into a look that paid homage to Lagerfeld’s signature black suit. Her gown by Chenpeng Studio features giant roses on the skirt and it’s worn over a white sleeveless collared top with a black tie. She wore a silver wig in tribute to the designer’s hair.

Also paying homage to Lagerfeld is Teyana Taylor who shared her take on his signature suit in a hip-baring Thom Browne bodysuit turned tuxedo dress.

Lil Nas X is glittering and gleaming at the Met Gala in a sparkly speedo and head-to-toe crystals.

The Kardashians (minus Khloé and Kris) are also at the Met Gala.

Vogue reports that Kim is dripping in 50,000 freshwater pearls with a boned corset…

Kylie is wearing a fiery red gown that features a thigh-high slit and blue satin lining…

and Kendall is rocking a shimmery tuxedo-style bodysuit and sky-high heels.

Janelle Monaé stole the show at the Met Gala by debuting her “experience” look.

The songstress told PEOPLE to “pay close attention” to her on the carpet and for good reason.

She paid tribute to her late friend Karl Lagerfeld who took her as his date to her first Met Gala in 2011 by transforming into a sparkly Chanel bikini and space boots.

You like?

Janelle Monáe does an epic transformation at the #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/6m7y7SKBZ6 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Serena Williams debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala alongside her hubby Alexis Ohanian.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she captioned her Gucci look.

Gorge!

Also spotted was Lizzo who looked classy while dripping in pearls.

Ice Spice made her Met Gala debut in custom Balmain.

Her attendance is especially important as she received a personal invitation from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

She was joined by Michaela Coel who’s a co-chair for this year’s gala and stunned in a studded, semi-sheer gown by Schiaparelli and gold-gilded Schiaparelli heels with toe-shaped detailing.

An iconic standout so far is Doja Cat who is literally serving FELINE while dressed in a silver gown and wearing facial prosthetics.

Doja’s look is on brand as it pays homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, and her dress features 350,000 glass beads.

Yung Miami is making her Met Gala debut in an all-sexy, all-black look…

her ex(?) Diddy is also on the carpet in black and the two arrived together and held hands in coordinated looks.

Diddy is donning a custom Sean John look that he designed in collaboration with the legendary June Ambrose inspired by Karl Lagerfeld.

Another Met Gala newbie was Tems who wore Robert Wun on the carpet.

You like?

Hit the flip for more Met Gala looks.