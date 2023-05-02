Gots to be more careful!
Celebrites and civilians alike should be well aware that while California fully condones marijuana use, the state does not play when it comes to firearm possession. According to a DailyMail report, Deontay Wilder didn’t get the memo.
The boxing champ was arrested early this morning in Los Angeles after LAPD pulled him over and allegedly smelled the loud pack coming from his Rolls-Royce. A search of the vehicle uncovered a 9mm pistol that Wilder did not have a license to conceal.
Wilder was said to be completely cooperative during his arrest and is facing a felony charge and a potential $10,000 fine when he appears in court on May 23.
This arrest might throw a monkey wrench in Wilder’s plans to fight Anthony Joshua. The two were set to throw leather in December but there is no telling how criminal charges could affect that date. The two camps were in heavy negotiation to make the fight.
For what it’s worth, we get why Wilder would be totin’ the blicky. LA is a wild city and the goons and jack boys seem to be very aware of where rich and famous people are even without ill-timed Instagram live videos. Hopefully, this mistake doesn’t cost Wilder more than a few dollars and some lost time.
