A Married At First Sight season 16 husband is making it rain on his wife during a seductive pole dance, and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Airris and Jasmine return from the couples retreat and continue to try to ignite a spark.

They grew closer in the Great Smoky Mountains after Airris applauded Jasmine for sticking by his side despite him “not creating a safe space” and they’ve been making progress ever since. After leaving for a work trip, Airris admitted that he missed his wife and Jasmine admitted to the cameras that she felt the same way.

Now things are heating up between the two thanks to a stripper pole.

Married At First Sight Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Airris crash Jasmine’s pole dancing class. Jasmine’s seen learning moves alongside Gina before her husband walks in to see what she’s learned.

The #MAFS wife then indulges her hubby by showcasing her skills.

“I knew she could dance obviously from her cheer background,” says Airris who’s more sexually open than his demure wife. “But just like seeing her on a pole, it’s pretty sexy.”

Airris is so enthused by his wife’s routine that he suggests that they get a pole in their house. Jasmine finds the idea pretty funny and laughs it off.

Take an exclusive look below.

While the couple’s clearly having fun, Decision Day which is no laughing matter, is right around the corner. Do YOU think Jasmine and Airris will stick things out and say yes to being married?

They actually might, but things look grim for Gina and Clint.

A new episode of #MAFS airs tonight, Wednesday, May 3 at 8/7 c on Lifetime.