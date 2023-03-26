Bossip Video

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart celebrated their baby on the way with a gender reveal party and it’s a boy!

On Saturday, the newlyweds threw a massive event surrounded by friends and family. Da Brat and Judy took to Instagram to share the excitement and anticipation.

The proud mamas took turns cradling Da Brat’s baby bump in the series cute coupled up pictures. The colorful rapper and her entrepreneur wife coordinated from head to toe in bubblegum pink and baby blue for the occasion. Of course, even the hair had to match for the Kaleidoscope Hair Color CEO.

“Gender Reveal Day. What y’all think it is #TeamBoy #Team Girl,” they teased on an Instagram post.

Watch the kaleidoscope countdown display announce that Da Brat and Judy will have a baby boy. Blue bursts of confetti and bubbles rained down as the lovebirds cried and embraced each other.

“Baby Harris – Dupart is a boy!” the women announced on Instagram with a sea of blue heart emojis.

Babies are always a blessing, but this a particularly special moment after years of difficulty expanding their family. In addition to Judy’s three children prior to the relationship, they wanted to have a baby together.

On Brat Loves Judy, they documented the struggle of going through multiple rounds of IVF. Both women were even hospitalized from complications with the fertility procedures. Da Brat broke down in tears when doctors warned that she might not be able to carry a pregnancy due to fibroids.

After a fibroid removal surgery and a heartbreaking miscarriage, Da Brat announced a bun in the oven with a maternity shoot last month. Now the 48-year-old expecting mom is glowing as her belly continues growing.

The reality stars just celebrated their one-year anniversary. The Chicago rapper officially put a ring on it on 2/22/22. The beautiful couple captured their enchanting southern wedding on their show Brat Loves Judy.

Congratulations to Da Brat and Judy Harris-Dupart!