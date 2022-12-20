Bossip Video

While Nick Cannon has been honest about his guilt over the fact that he can’t spend enough time with all his children, the mothers of his kids have differing views on the matter.

Bre Tiesi took to Instagram this week to praise Nick Cannon’s parenting, which comes shortly after another mother to one of his children, Lanisha Cole, seemingly did the opposite.

The Selling Sunset star posted a screenshot of a DM to her Instagram Story on Monday, which read, “I love that he shows up for his kids. My kids’ dad doesn’t even send birthday cards or presents or Xmas gifts…Nothing.”

Tiesi added to the fan’s message, writing, “THIS! Nick always shows up.” She went on to call Cannon–with whom she shares son Legendary, 5 months–a “present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person.” “We love u,” she concluded, sending a message to Nick.

This message praising Cannon and his role as a father came just one day after Cole made headlines for appearing to shade Nick’s photos with his other children.

“It’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all,” the Price Is Right alum wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter, [Onyx],” Cole added. “She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Tiesi also seemed to fire back at Cole’s statement more directly with a quote she posted on Monday, which read: “We make photographs to help us understand what our lives mean to us.”

Seems like different mothers have different opinions on just how involved Nick is in their lives.

In addition to his children with Tiesi and Cole, the actor has welcomed nine other children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and Alyssa Scott. He’s currently expecting baby No. 12 with Scott, who is due this month.